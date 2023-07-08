Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

Maximize Your Retirement Income With These Top Dividend Stocks in Canada

Start investing early and regularly in top dividend-growth stocks like TD Bank to maximize your retirement income.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

To maximize your retirement income with dividend stocks, the earlier you start saving and investing, the better. Remember to focus on top dividend stocks that aren’t the highest yielders but have decent dividend-growth potential. Here are a couple of Canadian stocks that are reasonably priced.

Get retirement income from TD stock now

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a quality big Canadian bank stock with a strong dividend-paying history. It has paid dividends for about 166 years. For your reference, its three-, five-, 10-, and 15-year dividend-growth rates are 7.2-9.7%, while its last dividend hike was solid at 7.9% in December.

TD stock is still about 19% below its peak in 2022. It has also shown support at about $77 per share. At $83.34 per share, the dividend stock trades at a good valuation for long-term investment. Specifically, it trades at a discount of about 15% from its long-term normal price-to-earnings ratio.

Additionally, it offers a safe dividend yield of 4.6%. Its payout ratio is estimated to be sustainable at approximately 46% of adjusted earnings this year. Moreover, it has a treasure chest of retained earnings that could serve as a buffer for dividend payments if needed.

The bank has above-average, long-term growth prospects among the big Canadian banks, which should drive above-average dividend growth as well, serving to maximize your retirement income. For instance, an investment in TD stock in 2010 had an initial yield of about 3.8%. The same investment now has a yield on cost of 11%, thanks to the bank’s dividend growth.

Canadian Tire stock

Retailer Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) is another interesting dividend stock that can help maximize your retirement income with dividend growth. The Canadian Dividend Aristocrat has increased its dividend for about 12 consecutive years. For your reference, its three-, five-, 10-, and 15-year dividend-growth rates are 12.1-17.6%, while its last dividend hike was 6.2% in December.

It offers a safe dividend yield of 3.8%. Its payout ratio is estimated to be approximately 43% of adjusted earnings this year. Moreover, its retained earnings could serve as a buffer to pay for close to 13 years of dividend payments if needed.

Notably, a large mix of its products are durable goods. So, its earnings could drop during periods of recession. That said, its diluted earnings per share have been pretty resilient — only dropping as much as 11% in a single year in the past 20 years. A Canadian Tire stock investment in 2010 started with a dividend yield of about 1.5%. The yield on cost would be close to 10.2% today.

Analysts believe the retail stock is fairly priced today. Interested investors might nibble here and look to buy more shares at a better bargain during a recession, which will inevitably roll around through the course of an economic cycle.

Investor takeaway

As you can see, the sooner you start investing in stocks that will grow their dividends, the larger your yield on cost can grow the longer you hold the shares. The earlier you invest, the less money you will need to make the same amount of income in the future. Remember to try to buy stocks at discounts when they’re experiencing a temporary stumble from macro headwinds or short-term business issues.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $385 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool for investors to generate streams of tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Do You Need to Invest to Make $750 Per Month?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors will need a sizable chunk of cash to get to $750/month in passive income with stocks like Sienna Senior…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks I’d Run to Buy in July 2023

| Adam Othman

High-yield dividend stocks might become even more attractive when they are discounted, as it gives you a chance to lock…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians should be on the hunt for dirt-cheap stocks like Northland Power as volatility picks up in the summer season.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Supplement Your CPP Payments With These 2 Dividend Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you boost or supplement your CPP payouts in July 2023.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Retirement 101: How to Earn an Average of $421 Per Month Inside a TFSA

| Andrew Walker

Investors can use the TFSA to generate a steady stream of tax-free passive income. Here's how.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks recently raised their distributions and now offer 5% yields.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Entertainment Industry: Stocks That Bring Joy and Returns

| Adam Othman

The entertainment industry has been going through major changes, and it can be difficult to predict the future of certain…

Read more »