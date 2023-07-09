Home » Investing » Retire With Peace of Mind: TFSA Stocks for Financial Security

Retire With Peace of Mind: TFSA Stocks for Financial Security

Here are three top TSX stocks for long-term investors to load up on their TFSA.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman retiree on computer

Image source: Getty Images

The Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) isn’t the only account to consider when it comes to retirement savings. Although yearly contributions may be significantly lower than that of the RRSP, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can be an excellent choice for long-term savings.

The beauty of the TFSA is that gains can compound tax free year after year. In addition, withdrawals can be made at any point in time, once again, without needing to pay any tax at all. Lastly, Canadians have several choices when it comes to the types of funds to hold within their TFSAs.

Those saving for a short-term goal may prefer a lower-risk fund like bonds or cash. Those with a long-term time horizon may opt for an alternative with higher growth potential, such as stocks. 

Of course, with higher growth potential comes higher risk. But for those with the ability to remain patient over the long term, the Canadian stock market offers plenty of opportunities to take advantage of.

With that said, here are three top TSX stocks to consider loading up on in your TFSA this year.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has been as dependent of a stock on the TSX for growth investors over the past two decades. 

Now valued at a market cap of close to $60 billion, the tech stock is far past its early growth days. Still, shares still continue to largely outperform the broader market’s returns.

Shares of Constellation Software are up more than 150% over the past five years. In comparison, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has returned less than 30%.

Shares may be trading near all-time highs, but this is not a growth stock that goes on sale often. 

Royal Bank of Canada

In a portfolio that contains growth companies like Constellation Software, it’s a wise idea to consider owning less volatile and potentially more defensive companies. That can help balance out the risk that comes from owning growth stocks. 

Recent investors are all too familiar with volatility, which we’ve experienced no shortage of since early 2020. That’s a key reason why you may want to consider owning shares of a defensive, high-yielding dividend stock, such as Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY).

During volatile market periods, a steady stream of passive income can go a long way. And when it comes to passive income, you can’t go wrong with the Canadian banks.

At today’s stock price, Canada’s largest bank, RBC, is currently yielding just shy of 4.5%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

It can be difficult to choose between passive income or growth. Fortunately, Canadian investors are not always forced to make that difficult decision. There are market-beating dividend stocks to be found on the TSX, which Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a perfect example of.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners have more than doubled the returns of the market over the past five years. And that’s not even including the company’s impressive dividend, which is currently yielding more than 4%.

Now is a great time to invest in Brookfield Renewable Partners. Shares of the renewable energy stock are down from 2021 all-time highs, like many others in the sector.

Investors that are bullish on the long-term rise of renewable energy won’t want to miss this buying opportunity.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

How to Easily Turn $10,000 Into $525 of Annual Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to turn $10,000 into an easy $525 of passive income a year? Here's an easy four-stock portfolio that could…

Read more »

Senior housing
Dividend Stocks

Are You a Senior Homeowner? You Could Be Eligible for This Government Grant

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This tax grant for seniors may just be in Ontario, but make sure you read everything before deciding if you…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Beginning Investors: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy With $500 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) are worth owning long term.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

1-Stop Shopping: 2 Stocks That Bring Both Dividends and Growth

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock and another dividend stud to consider buying and holding for the long run.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? Consider These High-Yield REITs

| Sneha Nahata

These REITs offer a high yield of more than 7%, making them attractive investments to earn passive income.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Sitting on Cash? Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $27,833.72 in a Decade

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians can put their idle cash to work and let it earn a higher rate of return by investing in…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Insurance Stocks: Protecting Your Portfolio and Investments

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX insurance stocks such as Sun Life are well positioned to deliver robust gains to shareholders in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $385 Per Month Tax Free

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool for investors to generate streams of tax-free passive income.

Read more »