Home » Investing » How Global Expansion Plans Could Drive Growth at Manulife

How Global Expansion Plans Could Drive Growth at Manulife

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) stock offers great value and strong income, while Asia’s middle-class growth powers earnings.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) is a Toronto-based company that provides insurance and financial services products in Canada, the United States, Asia, and around the world. In recent years, the company has put a very strong focus on its expansion into Asia.

Today, I want to discuss why that strategy has the potential to bear considerable rewards in the years ahead. Moreover, I want to dig into Manulife’s recent earnings and whether its stock is worth snatching up before the midway point in July. Let’s jump in.

How has Manulife stock performed over the past year?

Shares of Manulife have dropped 5.4% month over month as of early afternoon trading on July 10. The stock is still up marginally so far in 2023. Moreover, its shares have climbed 8.4% in the year-over-year period. Investors can see more of its recent performance with the interactive price chart below.

Here’s why investors should get excited about the global expansion of this industry

China has stolen headlines due to its impressive economic growth in the 21st century. However, its neighbours in East Asia have also enjoyed a significant uptick. More noteworthy is the growth of the middle class that Asia has experienced, mirroring similar trends that the Western world enjoyed in the decades following World War II.

South Asia is now set to add to the growing middle class of its continent. By 2030, the sub-region that includes countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will add 40% of new middle-class consumers. Moreover, there will be one billion new entrants to this class by 2030.

This class will be a power player in the consumer retail space. Moreover, those in the newly minted middle class will desire insurance coverage, as financial services products to manage their wealth. Companies like Manulife are presented with fantastic opportunities throughout the continent.

Should investors be happy with this company’s recent earnings?

Manulife is expected to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings in August. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, the company reported core earnings of $1.6 billion — up 6% on a constant exchange basis compared to the previous year. Core earnings per share increased 11% year over year to $0.79.

On the business front, ManulifeMOVE drove incremental sales in Asia. Over 50% of its in-force eligible customers activated the ManulifeMOVE app. Of those customers, 38% made a subsequent insurance purchase.

Asia annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales rose to $1.17 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 — up from $1.08 billion in the previous year. That was powered by growth in Hong Kong. APE sales in Japan and Asia Other were mostly in line with the first quarter of 2022. Moreover, new business value in Asia rose to $372 million compared to $369 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Why I’m buying Manulife stock today

Shares of Manulife currently possess an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. This stock is trading in very favourable value territory compared to its industry peers. Revenue and earnings are geared up for strong growth going forward. Manulife currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share. That represents a very strong 5.9% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

1 TSX Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid Should We Enter a Recession

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A recession could still be in our future, so pay attention if these two stocks are on your watchlist.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Resilient Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Weak Market

| Adam Othman

Consider investing in these three TSX stocks if you want reliable Canadian Dividend Aristocrats in your self-directed portfolio.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Telus Stock in the Spotlight: Innovating the Telecom Industry

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Telus (TSX:T) remains one of the top dividend stocks long-term investors ought to consider right now.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Investing

Is BCE Stock Still a Top Telecom Investment in Canada?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a top telecom investment and contemplating BCE (TSX:BCE) for your portfolio? Here’s a look to see if the…

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Investing

July’s Hidden Gems: 4 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Ready to Shine

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors on the hunt for bargains should look to undervalued Canadian stocks like Nuvei Corporation (TSX:NVEI) in July 2023.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Increase Your CPP Payout by 50%

| Aditya Raghunath

The CPP enhancement can increase your payouts by 50% in retirement. But Canadian retirees should also invest in dividend stocks…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Investing

5 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in July 2023

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are five of the best Canadian stocks to buy now and hold for years, with each offering different qualities…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Investing

If You’d Invested $1,000 in Canadian Tire Stock in 2008, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Vishesh Raisinghani

Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) stock has delivered stunning returns and is still undervalued.

Read more »