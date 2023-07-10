Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

Investors: Here’s How to Make $1,000 Each Month in Retirement

Retirees can earn over $1,000/month by investing in these three monthly-paying dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Path to retirement

Image source: Getty Images

One can have a stress-free retired life by planning early in their career, adopting the right strategies, and sticking to them. Although there are multiple ways to earn $1,000 per month in your retirement, one of the convenient ways is by investing in monthly-paying stocks. The following three monthly-paying dividend stocks could help you achieve your goal of earning $1,000 monthly.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) is one of the top monthly-paying dividend stocks to have in your portfolios due to its reliable cash flows and high dividend yield. The company earns royalties from its franchisees based on sales. So, the inflationary environment will not hurt its financials. Meanwhile, the company is witnessing healthy same-store sales of 13.6% in the March-ending quarter amid growing footfalls and rising average customer check size.

The reopening of non-tradition restaurants, promotional activities, and value messaging boosted traffic, while higher menu prices and a favourable sales mix drove its average check size. Meanwhile, I believe the uptrend in the company’s financials to continue, given its restaurant expansion plans and positive same-store sales growth. Supported by its healthy growth and stable cash flows, the company has raised its monthly dividend seven times since April 2020. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.075/share, with its yield at 6.1%.

TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) owns or has an economic interest in 50 clean energy facilities with a total production capacity of 2,965 megawatts. Meanwhile, the company sells most of its power through long-term contracts. The weighted average life of these contracts stands at 11 years. These contracts shield the company’s financials from volatile demand and price fluctuations, thus delivering stable and reliable cash flows. So, the company has been able to raise or maintain its dividend for the previous nine years. It pays a monthly dividend of $0.07833/share, translating its forward yield to 8.55%.

Meanwhile, the company is working on rehabilitating its Kent Hill facilities, which could become operational in the second half of this year. Further, the company could put Northern Goldfields into commercial operations this year while completing its 132-kilovolt Mount Keith expansion plans. These growth initiatives could boost the company’s cash flows, thus allowing it to continue paying a dividend at a healthy rate.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

My final pick is NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN), which has been under pressure over the last few months amid rising interest rates and weak quarterly earnings. The company has lost around 55% of its stock value compared to its previous year’s highs. The steep selloff has raised its yield to an attractive 12.52%.

Meanwhile, I believe the selloff is overdone, as the company has taken several deleveraging initiatives, such as selling off non-core assets and lowering its stake in the United States and the United Kingdom joint ventures. Its defensive healthcare portfolio, long-term lease agreements, and government-backed tenants could deliver stable and predictable cash flows, thus making its payout safer.

Bottom line

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
PZA$14.813,038$44,993$0.075$227.9Monthly
RNW$114,090$44,990$0.07833$320.4Monthly
NWH$6.397,042$44,998$0.0667$469.5Monthly
Total$134,981$1,017.71

If an investor invests around $45,000 in each of the above stocks, they can earn above $1,000 monthly through dividends alone. The investor could also benefit from capital appreciation.

The above investment strategy provides a fair idea for retirees to earn a stable monthly passive income of $1,000. However, investing a significant amount in just three stocks is not advisable. Investors could diversify their investments to lower their risks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

This 6.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

This impressive stock offers a yield of more than 6%, pays cash every month, and has increased the dividend seven…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users can earn $500 tax-free passive income every month over time by holding stocks with rock-steady dividend payments.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Smart Moves for Rising Rates: 3 Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio

| Christopher Liew, CFA

These thress stocks can strengthen your portfolio because the companies can weather rising interest rates better than others.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Want $6,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $90,909 in These 3 High-Yield Stocks

| Andrew Button

With high-yield stocks like Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) you can get a lot of passive income.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Riches: Investing in the Canadian Oil Patch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Investors can accumulate riches in the Canadian oil patch by owning shares of the sector’s top dividend payers.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest for $2,000 in Monthly Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $2,000 in monthly passive income is doable but you would need a considerable investment amount or longer investment horizon…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Benefit From the Massive Demand for Senior Housing

| Kay Ng

Senior housing demand seems to be poised to increase over the next decades, but this hasn't moved the related stocks…

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Dividend Stocks

Why These Dividend-Paying Stocks Are Must-Haves for Canadian Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian retirees can rely on these stocks to boost their income, regardless of where the market moves.

Read more »