3 Reasons to Buy BCE Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock has been a bit of a dumpster fire this last year or so, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore the stock completely.

If there is one company that is struggling on the TSX today more than others, it has to be BCE (TSX:BCE). BCE stock has dropped dramatically in share price, and investors are quite worried about the future of the stock’s share price. And they should be.

However, that doesn’t mean long-term investors should avoid the stock completely. Today, let’s look at some reasons why investors actually should see this low share price as an opportunity rather than a warning.

Understanding why

Before we get into the reasons why investors would want to pick up BCE stock, it’s important to understand what’s going on in the first place. BCE stock’s The company’s revenue growth has stagnated, with recent quarters showing minimal increases or even declines. This is partly due to a maturing market and competition.

However, this was made worse as government regulations forced BCE to share its infrastructure with competitors, limiting its growth potential and profitability. Additionally, regulations haven’t necessarily supported BCE’s media business.

Rising interest rates and decreasing earnings have also caused a hard time for BCE stock. And even when interest rates come back down, it could be difficult for the stock to rise higher once more.

Reasons to buy

Despite all this, there are certainly reasons to consider BCE stock on the TSX today. First off, it’s enormous. Even admits mergers of competitors and new players on the scene. BCE stock remains the leading telecom provider in Canada, with a large and loyal customer base. This strong position offers some stability and potential for future growth, especially with initiatives like 5G expansion.

Another reason is the potential for long-term growth. The 5G rollout offers an opportunity for BCE to capture new market share and increase revenue through faster internet speeds and data usage. Additionally, the company might explore other high-margin areas to invest in for future growth. This should help create more earnings in the future and, indeed, more share growth as BCE stock remains ahead.

Finally, despite recent challenges, BCE is a well-established company with a solid track record. This can be appealing to investors seeking stability and a potential long-term investment in a reliable Canadian company. In fact, BCE boasts a very attractive dividend yield, currently exceeding 8.95% as of writing. This offers a steady stream of income, especially appealing to income-focused investors. While there are concerns about the sustainability of these high dividends, BCE has a history of maintaining and even growing dividends for over 40 years.

Bottom line

Yes, BCE stock has a lot of issues to contend with in the next few years. Growth is going to be one of them, and there could even be a dividend cut. Even so, investors today could get a great deal on a Dividend Aristocrat that remains the top telecom stock. So, even with these issues on hand, take these reasons to heart. They could be what makes investors some serious cash in the next few decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

