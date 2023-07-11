Home » Investing » Interest Rate Hikes Expected: These Stocks Offer Stability and Growth

Interest Rate Hikes Expected: These Stocks Offer Stability and Growth

Are you worried about more interest rate increases? Here are two Canadian stocks that can offer stability, growth, and even a bit of income.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Despite inflation starting to decline, interest rates have continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace than previously in the year. It creates a precarious situation, especially for income investors, because many dividend stocks rely on debt to elevate returns. As variable interest costs rise, they can eat into profits and eventually leave nothing for the dividend.

We have already seen rising interest rates force once “safe” companies (like Algonquin Power) to lower their dividends. This also tends to have a very negative consequence on the stock price. Even the perception of a dividend being cut can lead to a drastic stock price decline (like Northwest Healthcare REIT).

Worried about interest rates? Buy debt-free stocks

If you are worried about interest rates continuing to rise, there are a few things you should do. Firstly, own a wide array of Canadian stocks that include income, growth, and value. Likewise, diversify by sector, so you are not caught if a certain sector is temporarily affected by macro-economic concerns.  

If you want to entirely avoid interest rate risk, just buy stocks that don’t have any debt. No debt means companies don’t have to worry about the rising cost of financed capital. No debt means it would be very difficult for a business to go broke or bankrupt.

Two examples of debt-free growth stocks are Hammond Power Solutions (TSX:HPS.A) and Calian Group (TSX:CGY).

Hammond Power Systems stock

Hammond sells a large portfolio of power and electrification solutions for manufacturers, utilities, data centres, and even car charging. Over the past few years, the company has rapidly been diversifying and expanding its product offerings. As a result, its end markets are broader. Its sales should prove fairly resilient, even in a recession.

Over the past three years, it has grown earnings per share by over 200%. In that time, its stock has risen 650%! Despite its explosive returns, this stock still only trades for a modest 10 times earnings. Insiders continue to own a large stake in the business, so that should signal that there is alignment with long-term shareholders.

The company has net cash of around $15 million on its balance sheet. That should provide plenty of firepower for acquisitions and potential organic growth in the years ahead. This stock also happens to pay a 1% dividend that has been growing at an attractive rate.

Calian Group

Calian Group is another under-the-radar, cash-rich stock. Calian has about $35 million of net cash on its balance sheet. While this stock is down around 8% this year, it has had a good 85% run up over the past five years. Not to forget that it also pays a decent 1.8% dividend yield.

Calian operates a mix of businesses in healthcare, training, advanced technologies, and IT/cybersecurity. Its management team calls this “the four-piston growth engine.” These segments help provide diversity, but there is also a meaningful opportunity for organic growth and cross-selling between the businesses.

Calian has grown normalized earnings per share by around 17% per annum for the past three years. It has come at this through a combination of smart acquisitions and organic investments. This year, it announced a strategically significant acquisition of a teleport and network provider in Hawaii.

That deal should provide a nice source of recurring revenues and income in late 2023 and 2024. At less than 15 times earnings, this stock looks like a good bargain today if you have a longer investment horizon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Calian Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Calian Group and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

How Canadian Investors Can Benefit from U.S. Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider buying quality tech stocks in the U.S. such as Datadog to benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality growth stocks such as Snowflake and Docebo have the potential to deliver outsized gains to investors.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Investing

Buying SPY Stock in Canada? Know When to Look Closer to Home

| Tony Dong

Avoid currency risk with this Canadian ETF focused on the US market

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Investing

Where to Find Stock Deals as TSX Starts to Rally

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock is one of the stocks that can keep moving higher from here, even without the…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

The 2 Bank Stocks to Watch as Interest Rates Keep Rising

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX bank stocks such as RBC and National Bank of Canada are well poised to deliver outsized gains to investors…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

The Canadian Grocery Rebate Is Here: How to Use it Wisely

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The Canadian Grocery Rebate promises up to $628 per family in a lump sum payment, but you can turn that…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Dividend Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks You’ll Want to Watch

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX AI stocks could benefit from the wider adoption of the popular technology and deliver massive gains to investors.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your TFSA Potential: Invest in These Retirement Stocks

| Adam Othman

The right retirement stocks offer a healthy combination of return potential, financial sustainability, and resilience.

Read more »