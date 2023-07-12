Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 12

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 12

TSX stocks will likely witness higher volatility today, as investors closely monitor the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event and the U.S. inflation report.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market was largely mixed for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious ahead of the Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event and the important U.S. consumer price index data. The S&P/TSX Composite Index posted a minor 56-point, or 0.3%, gain yesterday to close at 19,879.

TSX energy stocks staged a sharp rally after the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest short-term energy outlook report projected that crude oil prices could continue to strengthen in the coming quarters with an expected decline in global inventories. However, weakness in other main market sectors, such as consumer non-cyclicals, healthcare, and industrials, trimmed the index’s day gains.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) popped 18.5% to $13.02 per share after revealing that TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA) intends to buy RNW’s all outstanding shares that it doesn’t already own. According to the agreement signed by both companies, each of TransAlta Renewables’s shares will be exchanged for TransAlta’s 1.0337 common shares, or $13 in cash.

This transaction is expected to be completed early in the fourth quarter of this year, after which the combined company, TransAlta, will remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the “TA” symbol. After this news came out, TA stock also rose 1.2%.

Athabasca Oil, Ballard Power Systems, and Dye & Durham were also among the top-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they inched up by at least 6.4% each.

In contrast, the share of Park Lawn, GFL Environmental, Transcontinental, and Trisura Group were among the bottom performers, as they plunged by at least 2.4% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, TD Bank, Athabasca Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, and Crescent Point Energy were the day’s most heavily traded TSX Composite components.

TSX today

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures and precious metals prices were largely bullish early Wednesday morning, which could lift commodity-linked stocks on the TSX at the open today.

Besides the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision, press conference, and monetary policy report, Canadian investors may also want to keep a close eye on the latest consumer inflation data from the United States this morning, which could keep stocks highly volatile.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Transcontinental. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Energy Stocks

Electric car being charged
Energy Stocks

Tesla Stock and Canadian Clean Energy: A Power Duo for Sustainable Investing 

| Puja Tayal

Are you bullish on Tesla for its sustainable solutions? Then, you will like this stock and its potential to make…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Canadian Infrastructure Stocks: Building the Future and Your Wealth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure stocks are some of the safest investments, but among them this one stock is perhaps the best buy.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

3 Green Stocks That Balance Profitability and Responsibility

| Adam Othman

Green stocks offer more than just a way to invest your capital ethically. They also offer great investment opportunities boosted…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Energy Stocks

Pembina Pipeline: A Slippery Slope or Gushing Profits?

| Andrew Button

Pembina Pipeline stock has a very high dividend yield. Is it worth it?

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Cameco’s Uranium Glow: A Bright Future in Nuclear Energy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco (TSX:CCO) shares are up 42% in the last year alone, but it's been a rocky ride. So, what should…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

1 Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s a top Canadian renewable energy stock you can buy in July 2023 to hold for the next decade.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

A Green Revolution in Canada: Investing in Renewable Energy Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investing in renewable energy stocks is a lucrative long-term opportunity for all investors. Here's two options to consider buying now.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Better Buy: Enbridge Stock or Pembina Pipeline?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and Pembina Pipeline pay growing dividends with high yields.

Read more »