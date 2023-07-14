Home » Investing » 2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

2 of the Best TSX Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Payfare and Magna International offer significant upside potential from current levels.

Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

There are several undervalued stocks trading at a discount on the TSX. In addition to valuation, you need to identify companies that have the potential to increase earnings and cash flows over time.

Here are two such TSX value stocks to invest $1,000 in right now.

Payfare stock

A small-cap stock valued at $275 million, Payfare (TSX:PAY), is down 57% from all-time highs. Payfare operates in the fintech space and offers digital banking, instant payment, and loyalty-reward solutions to the gig economy workforce.

It generates 80% of sales from network interchange fees from payment networks and the rest from user banking fees such as money transfers, ATM withdrawals, and money transfers.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Payfare increased sales by 76% year over year to $42.3 million and is on track to end the year with revenue between $185 million and $195 million. In 2022, it reported sales of $130 million.

A rapid increase in top line allowed the company to more than double gross profits while adjusted net income surged 557% to $3.5 million, or $0.07 per share. Unlike other growth stocks, PayFare also reported a free cash flow of $4.1 million, up 561% compared to the year-ago period.

So, PAY stock is priced at less than two times forward sales and 18 times forward earnings, which is very cheap.

The number of users on PayFare has risen from 74,853 to 1.12 million in the last three years. In this period, the total payment volume processed on its platform has surged from $340 million to $2.6 billion.

PayFare aims to launch new private label and embedded finance programs for customers while continuing to integrate with strategic partners on its platform. It is focused on widening its ecosystem, which includes launching credit products for its user base.

Analysts covering Payfare stock remain bullish and expect shares to more than double in the next 12 months.

Magna International stock

An automobile ancillary company, Magna International (TSX:MG) is a TSX giant valued at $22 billion by market cap. It is one of the largest suppliers in the automobile sector and is also a mobility technology company. Its global network includes 341 manufacturing operations and 88 product development, engineering, and sales centres across 29 countries.

Despite a sluggish macro economy, Magna increased sales by 11% year over year to $10.7 billion in Q1 of 2023 due to higher production numbers. Magna also stated higher volumes in its vehicle assembly segment, and the launch of new programs drove sales in the March quarter.

However, due to higher production input costs, operating inefficiencies at a Europe facility, and higher net engineering costs, its adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) fell to $437 million from $507 million.

Analysts expect adjusted earnings to increase by 34.5% annually in the next five years. Comparatively, the TSX stock is priced at 11.8 times forward earnings making it a top stock for value investors.

In addition to its attractive valuation, Magna International also pays shareholders an annual dividend of $2.47 per share, translating to a yield of 3.2%. Further, these payouts have risen by 9.5% annually.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

Top 3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Poised to Bounce Back in 2023

| Adam Othman

Discretionary spending experiences an uptick when the economy is recovering and the cost of borrowing is relatively low.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Stocks That Make Your Money Multiply

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have increased their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks for Long-Term Income Growth

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term, passive-income investors cannot go wrong with buying any one of these three TSX stocks today.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Prime Dividend Picks: Canadian Stocks for Consistent Income Growth

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors should target Canadian stocks with strong dividend-growth streaks like TC Energy (TSX:TRP) in the middle of July.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Looking for Income in Retirement? 4 Canadian Dividend Stocks That Deliver

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Retirees who are on the hunt for income in 2023 should look to Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS)…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Deals: 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have great track records of distribution growth.

Read more »

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income Alert: 2 Top Telecom Stocks Are Nearing 52-Week Lows (and Their Yields Are Rising)

| Joey Frenette

BCE stock and another telecom high-yielder that's attractive to long-term passive income investors.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

Reaching Retirement? 3 Tips Before You Pull the Trigger

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're planning to retire, there are a lot of items to check off your to-do list. These are just…

Read more »