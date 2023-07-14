Home » Investing » Magna International Stock: A Magnificent Value for Contrarian Investors

Magna International Stock: A Magnificent Value for Contrarian Investors

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock is starting to get a tad too cheap, even as recession storm clouds inch closer.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Going against the grain

Image source: Getty Images

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock has been lagging this year, with flat results year to date but a somewhat decent 10% gain over the past year. However, the Canadian auto-parts maker remains down more than 37% from its highs. Looking ahead, the road could get bumpier for the discretionary company as the auto industry faces a potential recession.

As you know, the auto industry tends to feel every bump in the economic road. As such, many investors have likely already bailed on the name well before the recession had a chance to make an appearance. It certainly feels like Canadians have had all the time in the world to get ready for the dreaded recession. Though it still hasn’t happened yet, it certainly does feel like it if you’re a shareholder of MG.

Magna: A decent first quarter

In the latest quarter, Magna saw margins contract by quite a bit. Still, the company saw decent revenue growth, and management was confident enough to hike its revenue guidance, albeit very slightly. In any case, Magna still needs to get through several rough quarters. Fortunately, I think the price of admission is in a spot where even a few tough quarters may end up being forgiven by Mr. Market.

Whenever valuations and expectations are depressed, it may not take much for a company to move the needle higher. Undoubtedly, a lot of folks are fully aware of the headwinds ahead. As such headwinds pass, though, it’s the investors who stand by the stock that may have the most to gain.

Catching bottoms in discretionary stocks is not easy, though. You can take an immediate hit to the chin before you start seeing your investment in the green. Despite Magna’s slight revenue guidance hike, which may very well signal good things to come, I think the company is playing it rather conservatively. With recession uncertainties, I’d argue it’s only prudent to be conservative. Overpromising and underdelivering is not a formula for good results.

How can Canadian investors play Magna stock right here?

At writing, shares of Magna trade at $78 and change, with a nice 3.15% dividend yield. With a 1.63 beta, Magna shares are likelier to be more correlated to the broader TSX Index. That means dip-buyers in the name had better be prepared for a very bumpy ride.

The stock goes for 38.5 times trailing price to earnings but just shy of 12 times forward price to earnings. Things are starting to look up for Magna from here if we are in for just a recession that’s mild, short-lived, or shallow. A lot of pundits may be downplaying the severity of a coming downturn. Regardless, I think Magna offers a somewhat decent risk/reward scenario alongside a juicy dividend at this juncture.

Given Magna’s quite a choppy play, I’d be cautious about buying too large a position right here. Perhaps buying a half position here and a half position around the year’s end may be a wise move. It’s never easy to buy a cyclical play ahead of a downturn that everyone sees coming. That said, being brave can accompany greater returns once the tides turn and emphasis returns to the next expansion and the next boom in the autos.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to buy the best dividend stocks with seriously huge payouts for your portfolio? Here are two options you need…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: 2 Great Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

Fairfax Financial Holdings Is an Underestimated Gem

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fairfax stock could be an investor's saviour over the next year, as acquisitions and an improving market make it a…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Manulife Financial: The Insurance Stock to Insure Your Portfolio?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A 5.9% dividend yield on Manulife Financial stock may help insure investment portfolio values.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

Income Alert: 3 Stalwart Stocks Are Raising Their Dividends!

| Andrew Button

Bank stocks like Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) are raising their dividends.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Unlock Your Retirement Dreams With These TFSA Investment Opportunities

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a powerful ally in building wealth, securing financial futures, and unlocking retirement dreams.

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks I’d Buy Before the Bull Market Arrives

| Daniel Da Costa

These TSX stocks are all high-quality with plenty of long-term potential, and they're ultra-cheap, making them some of the best…

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Agnico Eagle Mines: A Safe Bet in a Wobbly Market?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM) could indeed be one of the safest bets in what could turn out to…

Read more »