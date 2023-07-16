Home » Investing » 4 Safe Stocks When Interest Rates Are Rising

4 Safe Stocks When Interest Rates Are Rising

The Bank of Canada raised its policy rate again in July 2023. Four stocks remain safe choices, despite the rate hikes.

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.

Source: Getty Images

Central banks worldwide increase interest rates to tame or slow down inflation. The Bank of Canada (BoC) recently hiked interest yet again on July 12, 2023, to hit a benchmark rate of 5%.

Rising interest rates create headwinds for stocks and headaches for investors. Fortunately, some stocks are safe options, because their businesses perform better or benefit in a high interest rate environment.

Increased sales and earnings

There were seven rate increases last year, yet discount retailer Dollarama (TSX:DOL) reported impressive financial results in fiscal 2023. In the 12 months that ended January 29. 2023, sales and net earnings rose 16.7% and 20.9% year over year to $5.05 billion and $801.8 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal 2024, the top and bottom lines increased 17.1% and 23.6% to $1.29 billion and $179.8 million compared to Q1 fiscal 2023. The $24.25 billion retail chain opened 65 and 21 stores in the previous fiscal year and the most recent quarter, respectively. Dollarama targets 2,000 stores in Canada by 2031.

At $85.59 per share (+8.34% year to date), this consumer defensive stock pays a modest but super-safe 0.33% dividend.

Strong sales momentum

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) had a solid start to 2023, as evidenced by the year over year (Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022) systems-wide sales growth (Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022) of all four brands. The $45.11 billion quick-service restaurant company owns and franchises Burger King, Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs.

The net income in the same quarter increased 2.6% to US$277 million from a year ago. Its chief executive officer (CEO) Joshua Kobsa said the top-line sales momentum translated into bottom-line growth for the franchisees and RBI. Management hopes the renewed consumer interest in Burger King and Tim Hortons will drive earnings further.

As of this writing, investors enjoy a market-beating 15.82% year-to-date return. At $99.80 per share, the restaurant stock pays a decent 2.91% dividend.

Outperforming small-cap bank stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) isn’t one of the Big Five, but it outperforms the giants (+7.86% year to date). At $25.30 per share, you can partake in the lucrative 5.24% dividend. But is the dividend safe?

Besides the low 38.07% payout ratio, this $2.44 billion bank is a Dividend Aristocrat owing to 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. It’s the longest dividend-growth streak in the banking sector.

In the first half of fiscal 2023, total revenue and common shareholders’ net income increased 2% to $537.3 million and $164.4 million. For fiscal 2023, CWB expects high-single-digit loan growth, double-digit branch-raised deposits growth, and will continue to provide full service to business owners.     

Robust backlog

Stantec (TSX:STN) operates in the engineering & construction industry. The $9.74 billion company capitalizes on infrastructure and facilities project opportunities globally that serve as a support system for economic growth.

In Q1 2023, net revenue and net income climbed 16.9% and 44.8% year over year to $1.54 billion and $64.9 million. Stantec expects continued net revenue expansion in 2023 due to the robust $5.9 billion backlog. Also, public and private investments are strong tailwinds for the business.

Stantec is up nearly 36% year to date ($87.74 per share) and pays a modest 0.90% dividend.

Safe picks

The four stocks in focus, particularly Canadian Western Bank, remain safe investment prospects, even with the recent BoC policy rate hikes.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Western Bank and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

