Home » Investing » 3 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

3 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

In a volatile market, low-vol stocks can tame risk and provide more predictable returns.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Upwards momentum

Image source: Getty Images

Despite the TSX’s 4.5% year-to-date gain, the stock market remains highly volatile. The persistent inflation and more rate hikes could trigger a market pullback. Fortunately, there are safety nets to choose from in the sea of stocks.

Risk-averse investors can start with the constituents in the S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index. According to the TMX Group, the operator of Canadian stock exchanges, the index comprises 50 of the least-volatile stocks.

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L), Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B), and Crombie (TSX:CRR.UN) belong to the group. You can invest in them for smoother sailing for the rest of 2023 and beyond.

Enduring and profitable

The key investment takeaway for Loblaw is its enduring business producing consistent profits. The $38.4 billion food and pharmacy company is an icon and a valuable brand in Canada (ranked 27th of the top 100). The stock has raised it dividends for 12 consecutive years and yields a modest 1.49% today ($119.70 per share).

All four business segments, namely food retail (+3.1%), drug retail (+7.4%), pharmacy & healthcare services (+4.7%), and front store (+10.3%), reported higher sales in Q1 2023 versus Q1 2022. Loblaw’s Chairman and CEO, Galen G. Weston, said, “In the face of ongoing inflation, we are working hard to deliver the value and choice Canadians are looking for.”

Loblaw operates a large supply chain network and will buy hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) for long-haul deliveries. Also, its supermarkets, drugstores, offices, and distribution centres will soon generate electricity from renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and water.

A new growth company

Rogers Communications is strong but became stronger after the merger with Shaw Communications. The $31.3 billion telco and media giant now boasts the largest and only national coast-to-coast 5G wireless and wireline networks in Canada.

The integration of the businesses to optimize the organizational structure is ongoing. Its CEO, Tony Staffieri, said, “We’re a growth company, and we remain committed to creating thousands of jobs over the next few years as we invest in our customers, communities, and country.” Rogers has 2,000 new hires and plans to employ more as the business grows.

Besides the $1 billion in synergy benefits, management projects the merger to deliver more than $2 billion in cash flow soon. In Q1 2023, capital expenditures reached a record $892 million. Meanwhile, net income in the same quarter rose 30% to $511 million versus Q1 2022.

If you invest today, RCI.B stock trades at $58.91 per share (-5.5% year to date) and pays a decent but safe 3.4% dividend.

Defensive property portfolio

Crombie is the real estate arm of food retail conglomerate Empire Company Limited. The $2.5 billion real estate investment trust (REIT) owns 303 properties, and the portfolio’s strength comes from grocery-anchored, industrial, and residential properties.

Empire (Sobey’s) is the anchor tenant in 89% of the retail properties. The weighted average lease term is 11.5 years. Crombie maintains a low-volatility profile because of its defensive grocery-anchored portfolio. At $13.80 per share, you can partake in the lucrative 6.45% dividend.

Rock-steady payouts

Loblaw, Rogers Communications, and Crombie can survive a recession should it materialize in the second half of 2023. While the stock prices could drop in a bear market, the dividend payments should remain rock-steady.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Rogers Communications and TMX Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian REITs Are Redefining the Real Estate Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Find passive income earning opportunities in all real estate sectors via these REITs.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Jamieson Wellness: A Healthy Addition to Your Portfolio?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Jamieson stock was on a roll until the last year or so, but now offers a major deal for investors…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

Energy Sector Rebound: Is Suncor Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor continues to lag its peers. Is a turnaround on the way?

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Secure Your Golden Years by Investing in These 2 Stocks

| Puja Tayal

Want to avoid investing your retirement savings in risky stocks? These stocks generate inflation-beating income while keeping risk low.

Read more »

warning or alert
Dividend Stocks

ALERT: 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Flashing Buy Signals

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top dividend stocks like Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX:CU) have recently sent off attractive buy signals in a choppy market.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

$1,000 in These Stocks Could Be Worth a Future Fortune

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two stocks with visible long growth runways could turn $1,000 into a fortune in the near future.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Titans: Stocks That Can Skyrocket Your Retirement Savings

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA titans with high dividend yields can boost your retirement savings considerably over a longer investment horizon.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 5.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has a cheap share price, with the potential to easily reach 52-week highs again, all while receiving…

Read more »