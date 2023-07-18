Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, July 18

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Tuesday, July 18

Canada’s latest inflation report and retail sales data from the U.S. market could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks started the new week on a bearish note, as China’s lower-than-expected gross domestic product growth in the second quarter and high unemployment among youth kept investors on their toes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slid by 35 points, or 0.2%, on Monday to settle at 20,227 after rallying by 2.2% in the previous week.

Despite a rally in some healthcare stocks, weakness in most other market sectors, including energy, utilities, and consumer cyclicals, dragged the TSX index down, as investors awaited key economic reports due later this week.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Parex Resources, Athabasca Oil, Cogeco Communications, and Spin Master were among the worst-performing TSX stocks yesterday, as they dived by at least 3% each.

On the flip side, Bausch Health Companies (TSX:BHC) jumped 9.8% in the last session to $12.26 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. While there was no company-specific news, this rally in BHC stock came a couple of sessions after the Canadian healthcare giant informed investors that it would announce its second-quarter financial results and provide a business update on August 3. With this, BHC stock now trades with 44.2% year-to-date gains.

Endeavour Silver and Nuvei were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they inched up by at least 3.7% each.

Shares of Prairiesky Royalty (TSX:PSK) rose 1.8% to $25.53 per share before it announced its June quarter results after the market closing bell. During the quarter, the Calgary-headquartered royalty firm posted a 40.7% year-over-year decline in its total revenue to $117.4 million. Also, Prairiesky’s adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share missed Street analysts’ estimates of $0.24 per share. Given these weak financial results, PSK stock may witness negative movement in the coming sessions.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, TC Energy, TD Bank, and Suncor Energy were the most active TSX stocks on July 17.

TSX today

Crude oil and metals prices across the board were largely mixed early Tuesday morning, pointing to a flat open for the commodity-heavy TSX index today.

Besides important retail sales data from the United States, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the domestic consumer inflation report this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei and Spin Master. The Motley Fool recommends Cogeco Communications, Enbridge, and Parex Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Which TSX Stock Is Best to Buy Today?

| Puja Tayal

Every stock has its returns and risks. Consider the one that aligns with your goals. See if this TSX stock…

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Stocks for Beginners

How to Pay Off Debt and Get Rich in 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Debt can be an all-consuming problem that must be dealt with, but you can also turn it into your advantage…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

These Canadian Dividend Stocks Make Your Money Work Harder

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to make your money work harder for you? Buying these dividend stocks today is the first step to achieving…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks in Growth Mode Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure stocks can be both safe havens in a poor market as well as dividend providers with growth. And these…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Emerging Canadian Stocks With the Potential to Outperform the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

These top emerging Canadian stocks can help your stock portfolio grow faster than you think.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Highs I’m Buying Over and Over

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks will never be boring to me, with dividends, growth, and more all combining for long-term hold…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Stocks for Beginners

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks are companies that were once great but are still of huge value on the TSX today for…

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock’s Turbulent Recovery: What Investors Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Air Canada stock went from buy to buyer beware, but the tides could be shifting for this stock in the…

Read more »