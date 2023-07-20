Home » Investing » The Canadian Stock on the Road to the $1 Trillion Club

The Canadian Stock on the Road to the $1 Trillion Club

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has been rallying this year. Can it keep up the momentum and reach $1 trillion?

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
path road success business

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that there are companies in the world that are worth over $1 trillion?

There aren’t very many of them, but they do exist. They include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), NVIDIA, and Google.

Apple is currently worth over $3 trillion!

Currently, there are no Canadian companies that are worth a trillion dollars or more. But there is one that some think could get there. Sharing some similarities with Amazon in its early days, it is on an impressive trajectory. And it’s already doing over $7 billion in revenue each and every year.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is a Canadian technology company. It is involved in the e-commerce sub-sector of technology, a niche it shares with Amazon. Shopify is often compared to Amazon: there are similarities between the two companies, but there are differences, too. Amazon is best known for operating a website that sells products directly. It holds much of the inventory that is sold on its site. Shopify, however, sells a website and payments platform for companies that sell their own inventory. So, it does not have as many costs as Amazon, but it doesn’t have the benefit of a “one-stop shop.” Shopify vendors have to come up with their own website traffic.

How much growth it would need

Currently, Shopify is doing $7.9 billion in annual revenue. Amazon is doing US$524 billion, which is about $696 billion. Shopify would need to grow its revenue 8,700% to hit Amazon’s current level. Its revenue growth rate is currently 25%. It takes about 21 years of 25% compounded growth to hit 8,700% cumulative growth. So, it will take a very long time for Shopify to hit Amazon’s revenue level.

As for earnings, that’s a different question. Amazon has razor-thin margins, because it holds a vast amount of inventory. Shopify’s asset-light business model should theoretically give it higher margins. It doesn’t have as many costs eating up its returns. Historically, this hasn’t been observed: Shopify was only briefly profitable in 2020 and 2021, and it has lost money for most of its history. However, the theoretical case for it becoming more profitable than Amazon someday is fairly sound. So, perhaps it could catch up with Amazon’s market capitalization in less than the 20 years it would take to catch up with its revenue.

Can it achieve this?

Having established that Shopify could theoretically catch up with Amazon and join the $1 trillion club, it’s time to answer the key question:

Will it?

This is a very difficult question to answer, but I feel confident in saying that if SHOP will someday become a trillion-dollar company, it will be a very long time into the future. 8,700% revenue growth doesn’t happen overnight. Shopify’s low-cost business model notwithstanding, we’d expect Shopify to get at least somewhere near the ballpark of Amazon’s sales level before it’s worth $1 trillion. Perhaps investors will bet on Shopify’s growth and send it to $1 trillion sooner than I anticipate. But if the stock price follows the company’s fundamentals, it will take decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Apple and Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

clock time
Tech Stocks

The Big Tech Selloff Is Over: 3 Stocks to Buy Before it’s Too Late

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three tech stocks are already on the upswing, but more is to come as the market rebounds, especially in…

Read more »

data analyze research
Tech Stocks

Canadian Investors: How Apple Stock Can Be the Core of Your Portfolio 

| Puja Tayal

Living in Canada, you can get the returns of Apple stock in your TFSA. Here’s what this stock can do…

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

3 Tech Stocks That Could Actually Double in the Next 3 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks had their time in the sun and in the dirt, but these three are due to shine a…

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Tech Stocks

After the Huge Rally in Tech Stocks, Is It Too Late to Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Shopify stock and 14 other Canadian tech index stocks have soared. Fortunately, there may be some pockets of value left.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Shopify vs. Etsy: Which E-Commerce Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Let's see which tech stock between Shopify and Etsy is a better buy right now.

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Rising metals prices could lift TSX metal and mining stocks at the open today.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Tech Stocks

Is This Canadian Tech Stock the Next Game-Changer?

| Andrew Button

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could be the next big thing.

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks For a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their long-term growth prospects and attractive valuation, these two TSX stocks could deliver superior returns in the long run.

Read more »