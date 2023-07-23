Home » Investing » Retire Fearlessly: TFSA Stocks to Build Your Wealth Ahead of Time 

Retire Fearlessly: TFSA Stocks to Build Your Wealth Ahead of Time 

If you start early and invest in growth stocks through a TFSA, you could build wealth and retire ahead of time. Here’s how you can get started.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

How much do you need to retire fearlessly? You can retire without worrying about your daily expenses if you have a million-dollar portfolio invested in the market. Firstly, your Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payout will give you 25-33% of your average annual salary at age 65. As for the remaining amount, a 5% dividend yield on a large Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio could fill the gap. Moreover, a small investment in safe growth stocks that grow at an average annual rate of 10% could give you that extra money for emergencies and recreation. 

How to build a strong TFSA portfolio

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has set a limit on your TFSA contribution. But this limit is on how much money you can invest from your pocket. You can compound your returns inside TFSA by selling growth shares at their highs and reinvesting the proceeds in more growth or dividend shares. 

And if you are earning dividends, you can reinvest that money to buy more shares. For instance, if you invested in Hive Blockchain Technologies (TSXV:HIVE) stock while it traded at $4 earlier this year, now is a good time to sell the stock and book profit while it trades near $8. The stock is riding as Hive launched its digital solutions service. This service opens Hive’s Nvidia graphics processing unit-powered data centre to developers for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing. 

But Hive still depends heavily on Bitcoin price for growth, and BTC remains volatile. So, to make money on Hive stock, buy it at $4 or below, sell it at $8 or above, and double your money. 

I suggest not putting more than 5% of your portfolio in Hive. Invest only the amount you are willing to lose. Suppose you invested $700 in Hive in February when it fell to $3.6. You purchased 194 shares and set a target of $8. If you sell Hive shares now, you’ll earn $1,500. You can invest this amount in buying long-term growth or dividend stocks. 

With this active investment, you increased your TFSA investment by $800. Remember, do not trade too much on TFSA, or you might catch the attention of the CRA for trading in a savings account. 

Long-term TFSA stock to build wealth ahead of time 

Now, for a long-term investment in growth stocks, look for those trading below their 52-week high. To enhance your returns, buy a stock when it is closer to oversold. 

Bombardier stock

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock has returned 500% to those who bought the stock at the start of its turnaround story in November 2020. But there is still a lot of potential to tap as the business jet maker pays off its debt and accelerates its profits. The company has also increased its 2025 revenue guidance from $7.5 billion to $9 billion. 

Last year, Bombardier built aftermarket service facilities across several locations. It expects to see revenue from this segment in 2023. Moreover, it expects strong demand for its Challenger 3500 jet launched last year. 

Bombardier stock is declining, as there is news around a possible defence contract for Bombardier Global 6500 jet modified for defence use. If the Canadian government considers bidders other than Boeing, Bombardier has a chance as it is a domestic company and could match Boeing’s price. 

If Bombardier wins the defence contract, its stock price could surge significantly. Even without this contract, Bombardier expects strong demand until 2025, which could drive growth. 

Now is a good time to buy this turnaround stock while it trades 21% below its March peak. It could add a double-digit return to your growth portfolio and help you build wealth. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia and Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or GICs?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and the big Canadian bank stocks seem like great bets for the long run, even compared to…

Read more »

path road success business
Stocks for Beginners

Buffett Says Avoid These 4 Dumb Investing Mistakes (Do This Instead)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Warren Buffett wants you to know these mistakes that amount to one thing: don't be so human. Then consider this…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much $1,000 of Loblaw Stock is Worth After 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) surged during the pandemic, but could we see that growth again in the next decade? Or should…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama: Bargain Bin Stock or Discount Darling?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) has risen 80% in the last three years, but with slowing share growth, is it still a…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Safeguarding Your Wealth: 5 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Rising Interest Rate Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Safeguarding your wealth is easier than you may think. Here are five stellar options that can do that and much…

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

The 1 Stock I’m Selling Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors are starting to look out for growth stocks, but be careful. Some are now overbought and due for a…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Unlock Your Portfolio’s Full Potential: Why Canadian Investors Should Look South to U.S. Stocks

| Tony Dong

A low-cost index ETF can be a great way to access leading U.S. stocks.

Read more »

Technology
Dividend Stocks

2 Remarkably Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These cheap stocks are strong options that check all the boxes of low metrics and insider trading. So what's stopping…

Read more »