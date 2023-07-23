Home » Investing » Secure Your TFSA for Retirement: Top Stocks to Invest in Now

Secure Your TFSA for Retirement: Top Stocks to Invest in Now

Want to retire early? These two TFSA stocks could help you compound your capital quickly and efficiently.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is an excellent tool for securing your retirement. With the TFSA, you get to contribute, invest, and earn income and gains without any requirement to pay tax. There is no reporting income for tax purposes, and you don’t have to pay tax when you withdraw funds from the account.

As a result, the TFSA is a wonderful account to compound wealth over long periods of time. When you don’t pay tax, all income can be re-invested. You can increase your long-term returns by as much as 10-20% annually by simply saving on tax and reinvesting that back into stocks.

If you want to secure your retirement, your best bet is to start early and to contribute regularly (every TFSA contribution increase). The last point is to pick stocks in your TFSA that generate strong earnings growth and high returns on capital.

A business that can steadily and consistently compound its capital can often do a better job multiplying your wealth than you can. Buy a mix of these great businesses and hold on for dear life, and you could be set for retirement one day. Here are two top TSX stocks that would be ideal for any long-term TFSA investors.

Topicus.com: A new TFSA compounder

Despite its market cap of $8.9 billion, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is not a very well-known technology stock in Canada. However, many will likely recognize its parent company, Constellation Software, which has delivered exceptional returns for shareholders over the years.

Topicus mirrors Constellation’s model of acquiring and operating vertical market software (VMS) businesses. However, it operates completely in Europe. Like Constellation, Topicus earns high returns on invested capital (over 30%). This means that it can generally earn back its money on investments in 2.4 years or better.

This TFSA stock is not cheap by any means. However, it is a stock you want to own for a business reinvesting and compounding at high rates of return for long periods.

TFI International: A great TFSA stock

TFI International (TSX:TFII) has delivered compounded annual total returns of 29.5% and 22.5%, respectively, over the past five and 10 years. This TFSA stock is one of Canada’s largest courier, freight, and logistics businesses. It has over 80 operating companies under its fold.

TFI has grown by consolidating a very scattered transport network across North America. Last year, it had a return on capital employed of over 19%. Transportation is a cyclical and low-margin industry. However, if you find a top player in a mediocre, fragmented industry, you can do very well.

2023 has been a tough year for TFI, as freight volumes have declined and recessionary fears have pushed the stock down. Yet industry valuations are likely to come down. That means TFI has plenty of opportunities to add more quality transport businesses to its portfolio.

Right now, you can buy this stock for 15 times earnings. If you can be patient through a recession, this stock could emerge even stronger over the long term.

The Foolish takeaway

Stocks with great managers, high returns on capital, and large markets to consolidate are perfect for any TFSA investor targeting retirement. Look for early-stage stocks like Topicus.com or those with great long-term track records (like TFI) to grow your capital quickly and efficiently.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates: How to Invest Now No Matter What the Bank of Canada Does Next

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Interest rates are now at 5% in Canada, with only a slight breather before another potential hike in September. Here's…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Investing for Retirement: Check Out These Dividend-Paying Stocks in Canada

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Lining Your Nest Egg? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Help

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for dividend stocks that can line your nest egg?

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high dividend yields, investors can buy these three stocks to boost their passive income.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or GICs?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and the big Canadian bank stocks seem like great bets for the long run, even compared to…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Dividend Beast I’d Buy Over TD Stock Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is a solid hold but I’m looking to snatch up an alternative dividend beast in the…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 Surprising Ways to Boost Your Passive Income in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have three ways to boost passive income, preserve purchasing power, and cope with rising inflation in 2023.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

What’s More Important These Days: Dividends or Bonds?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks and bonds both provide fixed income, but, in a recession, is one really better than the other?

Read more »