Home » Investing » 2 Bargain-Bin Stocks That Could Light Up Your Retirement Savings

2 Bargain-Bin Stocks That Could Light Up Your Retirement Savings

Consider Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) and another Canadian retail value play going into August 2023.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX Index has really heated up for the summer, with the broader TSX Index now up around 6% from its June 2023 lows. Indeed, there are few, if any, signs of froth on this side of the border, even as the artificial intelligence (AI) rally down south begins to broaden out a bit. Just because the bull seems to be back in charge does not mean it’s reckless to be a buyer for stocks right here.

Have stocks become just a tad overbought over the near term? Definitely. However, if you pick and choose your spots carefully, I do not think long-term investors need to worry about the next market correction. At the end of the day, market corrections are natural, and they should be viewed not only as great buying opportunities but as part of a healthy bull market. Indeed, I’d be more afraid to buy stocks if a market rally has gone on more than a year without so much as a 10% pullback!

Sure, you could wait for the next inevitable pullback. But there’s always a risk of missing out on the market’s next leg higher, which may be far larger than the magnitude of the next correction. That’s why I’d play both sides of the coin as markets continue to rally. Perhaps buying value plays today is a wise move, as long as you have the liquidity to buy more at a later date, potentially after the next market correction.

In this piece, we’ll check out two intriguing value stocks that could act as great bets for your long-term retirement. The following names have fallen under quite a bit of pressure of late. Even as the U.S. bull market roared out of the gate, the following names have still been in the hands of the bear.

Both firms have endured tough times, but with solid long-term fundamentals, I think each name could be positioned for an epic rally at some point down the road.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock’s chart went from ugly to downright hideous following the latest post-earnings plunge. Shares of the women’s fashion retailer are fresh off multi-year lows and are down more than 55% from their all-time highs. Indeed, the spending boom of 2021 helped propel Aritzia to new heights. With a recession staring down the Canadian economy, and with inflation and other pressures hurting demand for discretionary goods, it shouldn’t be such a shocker to see Aritzia down and out at this juncture.

The bust has been painful, but little has changed about the long-term story. I still like the growth story and think it can recover from this turbulent macro environment. At 16.69 times trailing price to earnings (29.6 times forward), Aritzia certainly looks cheap as a growth play. With lower expectations in place, and mounting negative momentum, I view ATZ as a value play that may be worth nibbling on the way down.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) is another retailer that’s flying lower amid a challenging macro environment. The brand remains impressive, but with few major catalysts in sight, GOOS stock could remain at these depths (low $20 levels) for a longer duration.

Now, Canada Goose has pushed into new product categories. But new offerings or not, the luxury parka maker is still a discretionary stock and will feel the cool breeze of economic sluggishness.

Down nearly 75% from its high, I view GOOS stock as a deep-value option for fans of the brand.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Up-and-Coming Tech Stocks You Won’t Want to Ignore

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This recent IPO follows a strategy its majority shareholder Constellation Software used to generate 19,000% in stock investor returns in…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Shopify has incredible growth potential, this top Canadian tech stock looks like an even better investment today.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Maple Leaf Dividends: Canadian Stocks That Pay Handsome Rewards

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some great stocks that pay handsome rewards? Here are two great options that boast juicy yields…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian REITs Are July’s Top Real Estate Income Opportunities

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to boost your passive income in this economic environment, these two top Canadian REITs are some of…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $115.50 Per Month for Retirement

| Andrew Walker

The TFSA is a great tool to help investors generate reliable retirement income.

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

The Dividend Kings: Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two top Canadian dividend stocks in 2023 could be a smart move for investors seeking passive income.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Dividend Yield Tops 7%: Time to Buy ENB Stock?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge offers investors a high dividend yield. Is the stock now oversold or is more downside on the way?

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Shopify Stock in 2016, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors who jumped on Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stock in 2016 with a sizable investment should be popping champagne in 2023.

Read more »