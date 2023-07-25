Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Dividend Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

3 Dividend Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Given their solid underlying businesses, predictable cash flows, and healthy dividend yield, here are three top deals you should not miss.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in dividend stocks can be a prudent strategy, as investors can benefit from both regular payouts and capital appreciation. Due to their regular payouts, these companies are less susceptible to market volatility and deliver consistent returns. Having seen the benefits of dividend stocks, here are three top deals you should take advantage of.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) operates a highly franchised restaurant business, collecting royalties from its franchisees based on their sales. So, rising prices and wage inflation do not impact the company’s financials. Meanwhile, menu price hikes to compensate for increasing expenses could boost its royalty pool income.

Further, the company could continue to benefit from restaurant expansion, a restaurant renovation program, and positive same-store sales growth. The company expects to increase its restaurant count by 3-4% this year. Besides, its new product launches, strong value messaging, and promotional activities could continue to drive its same-store sales growth in the coming quarters. So, I believe the company’s future payouts are safe.

Meanwhile, PZA has raised its monthly dividend seven times since April 2020 amid solid financials. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.075/share, translating its forward yield to 5.9%. The stock now trades at 16 times analysts’ projected earnings for the next four quarters, making it one of the top dividend stocks to have in your portfolio.

Enbridge

Another dividend stock worth adding to your dividend portfolio would be Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The midstream energy company operates a pipeline network transporting oil and natural gas across North America. With around 98% of its cash flows underpinned by cost-of-service contracts, the company generates stable and predictable financials. Besides, about 80% of adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is inflation indexed, thus shielding against rising prices.

Meanwhile, Enbridge is expanding its asset base through its $17 billion secured capital program, with management expecting to put around $6.4 billion of projects into service by the end of next year. Supported by these investments, solid organic growth, and favourable rate revisions, the company’s management expects its adjusted EBITDA to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4-6% through 2025 and around 5% after that. So, I believe the ENB stock’s dividend payouts are safe.

Enbridge now pays a quarterly dividend of $0.8875/share, with its forward yield at 7.15%. ENB trades at 2.1 times analysts projected sales for the next four quarters, making it an attractive buy.

BCE

With a forward dividend yield of 6.63% and an attractive NTM (next-12-months) price-to-earnings multiple of 18.3, BCE (TSX:BCE) would be an excellent addition to your dividend portfolio. Amid digitization and growing remote working and online shopping, the demand for telecommunication services is growing, expanding the addressable market for the company. Meanwhile, the company continues to make capital investments in expanding its 5G and broadband infrastructure to acquire more customers and boost its financials.

Besides, BCE’s recurring revenue streams stabilize its cash flows, thus allowing it to raise its dividends consistently. Supported by its solid cash flows, the company has increased its dividends by over 5% annually for the last 15 years. The telco’s financial position also looks healthy, with its liquidity at $3.7 billion as of March 31.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

How Much Cash Do You Need to Quit Work and Live Off Dividend Income?

| Robin Brown

Want to quit work and live off passive investment income? Here's how much cash you will need to generate some…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Payout Like a Pro

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A CPP user can take two steps to boost and augment the CPP payout to ensure financial security in retirement.

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss the Upcoming CPP Contribution Increase in 2024

| Puja Tayal

Your CPP contribution will increase in 2024 if your annual income is high. See your CPP calculation from next year…

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Manulife Stock or Sun Life Financial?

| Kay Ng

Manulife stock could be a bargain for income and total returns, while Sun Life appears to be more resilient.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pension: How to Increase Your Income by 50%

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

The CPP reforms mean retirement income can jump 50% when the plan reaches maturity, but there is an alternative.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.5% Dividend Stock Pays You Every Month!

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) is a monthly dividend stock that offers nice value in the late part of July 2023, which…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

We’re Only Getting Older: A Top TSX Stock That Benefits From an Aging Population

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This TSX leader providing accessibility and mobility solutions should benefit greatly from an aging global population.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Double Your Money With These Canadian Dividend Stocks (and Some Patience)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

If you have investable funds and some patience, two Canadian dividend stocks could double your money in the long term.

Read more »