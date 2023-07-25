Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 25

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 25

An early morning rally in metals prices could lift TSX mining stocks at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Rallying crude oil and base metals prices helped Canadian stocks start the new week with minor optimism despite the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. services purchasing managers index data. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 35 points on Monday to settle at 20,582.

Besides energy stocks, other key market sectors like real estate and consumer non-cyclical pushed the index higher, while most utility stocks slipped ahead of the start of the second-quarter earnings season.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock gained 2.7% yesterday to settle at $84.95 per share, making it among the top-performing TSX stocks. This positive movement came after analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded their ratings on NTR stock from “equal weight” to “overweight” and raised their target price from $62 per share to $82 per share.

Notably, Nutrien is gearing up to announce its latest second-quarter results next week on August 2. According to Street analysts’ latest consensus estimates, its quarterly earnings are expected to decline by 51.6% year over year to $2.83 per share, possibly due to weakening industrial demand’s negative impact on global nitrogen trade. Year to date, Nutrien stock is now down 11.8%.

Strengthening oil prices drove energy stocks like Cenovus Energy, Imperial Oil, and Athabasca Oil up by at least 2.6% each in the last session.

Conversely, Aritzia, First Majestic Silver, Mullen Group, and Fortuna Silver Mines were the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they fell at least 2.9% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, TC Energy, Manulife Financial, and Athabasca Oil were the most heavily-traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After rallying to their highest level in over three months, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices were mixed early Tuesday morning, but metals prices were largely bullish. Given these signals from the commodity markets, I expect the main TSX index to remain slightly positive at the open today.

Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the latest monthly consumer confidence from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies Canadian National Railway and First Quantum Minerals are expected to announce their latest quarterly financial results after the market closing bell on July 25.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia and Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Open Text Stock: A Hidden Canadian Tech Gem?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Open Text stock (TSX:OTEX) trades near 52-week highs, but could see another surge as earnings creep closer.

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 24

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks are likely to remain highly volatile this week, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Stocks for Beginners

Better Buy: Canadian Bank Stocks or GICs?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and the big Canadian bank stocks seem like great bets for the long run, even compared to…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Stocks for Beginners

Retire Fearlessly: TFSA Stocks to Build Your Wealth Ahead of Time 

| Puja Tayal

If you start early and invest in growth stocks through a TFSA, you could build wealth and retire ahead of…

Read more »

path road success business
Stocks for Beginners

Buffett Says Avoid These 4 Dumb Investing Mistakes (Do This Instead)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Warren Buffett wants you to know these mistakes that amount to one thing: don't be so human. Then consider this…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Much $1,000 of Loblaw Stock is Worth After 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) surged during the pandemic, but could we see that growth again in the next decade? Or should…

Read more »

Value for money
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama: Bargain Bin Stock or Discount Darling?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) has risen 80% in the last three years, but with slowing share growth, is it still a…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Safeguarding Your Wealth: 5 Safe Stocks to Buy in a Rising Interest Rate Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

Safeguarding your wealth is easier than you may think. Here are five stellar options that can do that and much…

Read more »