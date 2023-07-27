Home » Investing » Turbocharge Your Portfolio for a Bull Market With 2 TSX Small Caps

Turbocharge Your Portfolio for a Bull Market With 2 TSX Small Caps

A new bull market is coming. Here’s how you can ride it to new wealth. Notably, WELL Health Technologies stock could rally with other small caps.

Latest posts by Brian Paradza, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull outlined against a field

Image source: Getty Images.

Canadian bull markets have usually lasted longer than bear markets. The TSX experienced its longest bull market in recent history between March 2009 and March 2020 — a record  131 months. Conversely, bear markets seldom last longer than a few years. The 10 most recent Canadian bear markets have lasted for 11 months, on average, while the 10 most recent bull markets lasted for 67 months. It’s easier to win a bet on a future bull market forming than on a lengthy period of declining stock prices.

Stock market returns during bull markets can change lives. When accompanied by strong economic growth, high employment rates, and low inflation (a set of favourable macroeconomic conditions), bull markets can last for years — if the Bank of Canada doesn’t raise interest rates beyond healthy thresholds. Given that small companies may have the most to gain during great economic times, small-cap stocks could turbocharge investor portfolios during the next bull market.

The TSX is up nearly 13% since it bottomed out in mid-October last year. It could be on its way to a new bull market as it catches up to the S&P 500, which is already in one. Two small-cap investments could help Canadian stock investors ride the new wave.

WELL Health Technologies stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is a $1.1 billion Canadian small-cap stock that’s digitizing the local healthcare market. The company’s acquisitions-led growth spree helped it raise its revenue growth guidance for 2023 by 11%. However, most striking about WELL stock is its recent commitment to an artificial intelligence (AI) investment program that may incubate medical technologies that revolutionize healthcare.

AI is the hottest investment theme on the market today following OpenAI’s release of a widely adopted generative AI platform ChatGPT in November 2022. Subsequently, U.S. AI stocks have powered the S&P 500 to a 19.5% surge so far this year.

WELL Health targets investing in 10 AI projects in its AI investment program. The deals should offer it significant equity exposure to potentially hot technology assets. The success of any portfolio projects could lift WELL stock higher. Further, merging AI with the company’s existing operations could enhance corporate productivity, potentially improve operating margins, and make WELL Health stock a hot AI stock to buy over the next five years.

WELL stock is up 66.9% year to date. Management guides for a 34% year-over-year revenue growth for 2023 following recent accretive acquisitions.

Shares currently trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 59.3. Perhaps that’s on the high side. However, Bay Street analysts project WELL Health can increase its earnings per share by an average 25% per year over the next five years. AI investments could change that picture if portfolio companies produce medical AI technology breakthroughs.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if WELL Health made the list!

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

If you currently do not have a high-conviction idea of which small-cap stock could produce the highest returns during the next bull market in North America, an index exchange-traded fund (ETF) could be your best option, and I’m looking at an ETF that offers cheap exposure to about 2,000 small-cap stocks in one single investment and eliminates foreign currency risks.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD Hedged) (TSX:XSU), offered by Royal Bank of Canada’s RBC Asset Management, offers cheap exposure to 1,998 U.S. small-cap stocks at a cheap cost to investors.

The ETF generated its highest one-year return of 78.6% during the bull market of 2021 and produced a three-year return of 28% between June 2009 and June 2011. It produces its best returns during recoveries from bear markets. Following a 21.7% drop during the U.S. bear market of 2022, the ETF is up 7.3% so far in 2023. It can do better if the market recovery of 2023 still has some legs (despite widespread calls for a recession that may not happen).

Rising tides lift all boats, and the ETF could generate respectable returns from its diversified portfolio during the next bull market.

The index ETF has a low management expense ratio of 0.36%, and cushions investors from fluctuations in exchange rates between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar through hedging instruments.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Stocks That Could Turn $6,500 Into $60,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors looking to outpace the broader markets can buy and hold growth stocks such as Snowflake right now.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks Down Over 75% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down TSX tech stocks such as Lightspeed Commerce and Nuvei should help investors generate outsized gains in the next year.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Canadians: How Tesla Stock Can Supercharge Your Portfolio

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Buying Tesla stock can provide Canadian investors with a unique opportunity to supercharge their portfolios.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Looks Pricey and Here’s Why That May Actually Make Sense

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has a nosebleed valuation, but it may be worth it.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Magic: Stocks That Can Turn Your Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in finding stocks that can turn your retirement dreams into reality?

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Up-and-Coming Tech Stocks You Won’t Want to Ignore

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This recent IPO follows a strategy its majority shareholder Constellation Software used to generate 19,000% in stock investor returns in…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Shopify has incredible growth potential, this top Canadian tech stock looks like an even better investment today.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Shopify Stock in 2016, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Investors who jumped on Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) stock in 2016 with a sizable investment should be popping champagne in 2023.

Read more »