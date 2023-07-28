Home » Investing » Invest in These TFSA Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

Invest in These TFSA Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

Long-term investors looking to maximize growth in their TFSAs should have these two tech stocks on their watch lists right now.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a struggle for the Canadian stock market to return to all-time highs. The S&P/TSX Composite Index continues to trade below where it was in early 2022. 

After a rough performance in the second half of last year, the broader Canadian stock market is positive year to date. There have been several bull runs this year to excite investors, but the market seems unable to break through to new all-time highs.

The market as a whole may be having difficulty rebounding after last year’s performance, but many individual TSX stocks have been on fire through the first seven months of 2023. 

Many of those stocks still have a ways to go to return to 2022 price levels, meaning now could be an opportunistic time for long-term investors to be loading up.

Owning individual stocks in a TFSA

When it comes to long-term investing, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) isn’t always the first account that comes to mind. However, the TFSA can serve as an excellent long-term wealth generator — that is, assuming, the investments held within the TFSA have growth potential.

While stocks do provide long-term growth potential, volatility also tends to be far higher than some other types of funds, such as cash, bonds, or mutual funds. But as long as you’re willing to remain patient and focus on diversification, owning individual stocks could drive monster returns in a tax-free account. 

With that in mind, here are two high-growth tech stocks that are primed for many more years of market-beating returns.

Stock #1: Shopify

It wasn’t long ago that Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was not only the largest tech company in Canada but the largest on the TSX. However, after shares dropped more than 75% last year, the tech stock has long since given up that number-one position.

Alongside many other growth stocks, shares of Shopify have surged this year. The stock is nearing a 75% gain on the year. Still, shares are trading more than 50% below all-time highs.

Huge amounts of growth were pulled forward early on in the pandemic, which led to massive short-term gains for Shopify. Unsurprisingly, the sudden surge was followed by a significant pullback the following year. 

Now, after the stock price seems to have balanced out, long-term investors may want to consider loading up. At this rate, it won’t be long before Shopify is back to all-time highs.

Stock #2: Constellation Software

If Shopify carries too much risk and volatility for your liking, but you’re still looking to earn market-beating returns, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) could be a great compromise. 

Even as the business matures and revenue growth slows, the stock continues to largely outperform the market. Shares are up close to 200% over the past five years. In comparison, the broader Canadian stock market has returned less than 30%, excluding dividends.

Contrary to many other tech stocks, Constellation Software is actually trading just shy of all-time highs today. So, if you’re looking for a bargain, this might not be the pick for you. 

That being said, Constellation Software is not a stock that goes on sale often. And if you’re looking to own a company with a market-beating track record like this one, you’ll need to pay up.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

Turbocharge Your Portfolio for a Bull Market With 2 TSX Small Caps

| Brian Paradza, CFA

A new bull market is coming. Here's how you can ride it to new wealth. Notably, WELL Health Technologies stock…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

TFSA Investors: Stocks That Could Turn $6,500 Into $60,000 by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

TFSA investors looking to outpace the broader markets can buy and hold growth stocks such as Snowflake right now.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Growth Stocks Down Over 75% I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down TSX tech stocks such as Lightspeed Commerce and Nuvei should help investors generate outsized gains in the next year.

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Canadians: How Tesla Stock Can Supercharge Your Portfolio

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

Buying Tesla stock can provide Canadian investors with a unique opportunity to supercharge their portfolios.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Looks Pricey and Here’s Why That May Actually Make Sense

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) stock has a nosebleed valuation, but it may be worth it.

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Tech Stocks

TFSA Magic: Stocks That Can Turn Your Retirement Dreams Into Reality

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in finding stocks that can turn your retirement dreams into reality?

Read more »

tech and analysis
Tech Stocks

Up-and-Coming Tech Stocks You Won’t Want to Ignore

| Brian Paradza, CFA

This recent IPO follows a strategy its majority shareholder Constellation Software used to generate 19,000% in stock investor returns in…

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Shopify has incredible growth potential, this top Canadian tech stock looks like an even better investment today.

Read more »