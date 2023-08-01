Home » Investing » Shopify Stock Is a Great AI Play: Here’s Why I’m Not Buying it

Shopify Stock Is a Great AI Play: Here’s Why I’m Not Buying it

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great way to play the rise of AI. But shares are getting a tad too pricey!

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is arguably one of the most exciting growth companies on the entire TSX Index. Shares had a vicious spill last year, but in recent quarters, the waters seem to have settled, with shares gravitating steadily higher this year. Whether the waters are safe enough to dive back in remains to be seen. Indeed, the stock has become more expensive (SHOP stock goes for 14.3 times price to sales) in recent months.

Though Shopify is fresh off an amazing quarterly number, with a plan to move back to its core business and away from logistics, I still do not think enough has changed about the long-term story to justify the magnitude of multiple expansions we’ve witnessed over a year-to-date basis. After Monday’s 2% bounce, shares of SHOP are now up an applaud-worthy 82.6% year to date!

Of course, the pace of the gains can’t continue forever. However, momentum in itself is not enough reason to throw in the towel. Investors must have an idea of the fair-value price for a stock they own. With the recent surge of enthusiasm hitting AI stocks, one may wish to weigh how much long-term value AI could provide to a firm.

Shopify: How much value can AI innovations add?

Indeed, Shopify isn’t an AI company. However, it’s a high-tech firm with proven innovators running the show and a lot to gain from the continued ascent of generative AI technologies. Indeed, large language models (LLMs) or chatbots are a huge field that could help Shopify really re-accelerate its growth rate, even in a recession!

Even in the face of recession headwinds, it’s been hard to stop the tech rebound and the heating up of the AI trend. While AI is a big deal, it’s also not clear how much any given firm stands to benefit.

For Shopify, a chatbot could really enhance the customer experience while saving merchants plenty of cash. Now that Shopify’s pulled back from the capital-intensive and less-than-innovative business of logistics, it has more money to spend on hot AI innovations that the firm could very easily monetize.

While I do not doubt Shopify’s AI talents, I’m also not so sure how much of a premium investors should be paying for the stock. As mentioned earlier, Shopify stock has already enjoyed a great deal of multiple expansions since its lows of last year. Clearly, investors expect quite a bit from the firm, as it turns the tide for itself.

Further, I’m not so sure how much AI enthusiasm is baked into the stock. My guess is not that much. It’s a less-obvious way to play the rise of AI. Nevertheless, it’s one that could benefit profoundly if management invests in the right places. Shopify may or may not be in a spot to conduct even more layoffs from here. Regardless, don’t expect any such moves to curb the company’s continued move into the generative AI waters.

The bottom line on Shopify stock

The company has a lot to gain, and one has to imagine that AI could evolve to become the next big growth engine for the firm following the recent sale of its logistics business.

Though shares are getting pricey, I think there’s a chance shares could get even pricier in the months ahead. Personally, I’m waiting for a correction before I’d consider punching my ticket into the name. The medium- and long-term trajectory looks promising. In the near term, I’d argue Shopify shares are long overdue for a mild pullback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX Composite benchmark has advanced by 5.4% in the last two months.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

Could Shopify Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) was once a millionaire-maker stock. Could its glory days return?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Tech Stocks

A Bull Market is Coming: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Thrive

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks have surged in the last year, but so much more growth is ahead as we eventually enter…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

2 Artificial Intelligence-Powered Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf, MBA

AMD and Nvidia are two growth stocks that have the potential to further solidify their positions as leaders in the…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 31

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile, as investors continue to monitor more corporate earnings.

Read more »

Male IT Specialist Holds Laptop and Discusses Work with Female Server Technician. They're Standing in Data Center, Rack Server Cabinet with Cloud Server Icon and Visualization
Tech Stocks

Tech Stocks Came Roaring Back in the First Half of 2023: See the Top Gainers

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two overlooked Canadian tech stocks long-term investors may want to keep on their radar for TFSA holdings right…

Read more »

Clock pointing towards a 'sell' signal
Dividend Stocks

Sell (and Take Your Profits!) These 3 Stocks Before They Fall

| Puja Tayal

The market could reverse its course for some stocks in August. It is time to sell these inflated stocks and…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Tech Stocks

Invest in These TFSA Stocks Now and Retire With Peace of Mind

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Long-term investors looking to maximize growth in their TFSAs should have these two tech stocks on their watch lists right…

Read more »