Home » Investing » These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and two other Dow stocks that Canadians may wish to buy right now.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
little girl in pilot costume playing and dreaming of flying over the sky

Image source: Getty Images

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) just finished one of its best winning streaks since 1987. The index finished in the green for 13 straight days! Indeed, it was a historic rally for the value-heavy index, as it benefitted from the broadening out of the U.S. stock market’s gains.

Though it’s highly unlikely that the Dow will top its recent win streak this year, I do think the index is full of intriguing value options that may have more room to run as other sectors look to build off tech’s recent strength.

In this piece, we’ll have a look at three Dow stocks that I believe Canadian investors may wish to consider now that the loonie is hovering at around US$0.76. Indeed, the exchange rate is looking pretty solid relative to the greenback these days, thanks in part to Bank of Canada rate hikes.

Without further ado, let’s have a look at the following Dow names that I believe can continue to gain in the second half of 2023, and perhaps the first half of 2024.

Apple

If you did the prudent thing and trimmed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock at some point in the second half, you’re probably in awe over the name’s continued rise.

After a mild up day for AAPL stock on Monday, shares are now a tad shy of $197 per share. Impressively, the iPhone maker is now worth more than $3 trillion. And as shares look to test $200 (and beyond), I do think Apple stands out as one of the Dow stocks that investors should probably hang onto for the long haul rather than seek to trim after every upward run.

Looking ahead, the iPhone 15 and Apple Vision Pro could act as upside drivers on the stock. Even at more than 33 times trailing price-to-earnings, I believe Apple can keep beating estimates and powering its way higher. Undoubtedly, Apple is one of those truly wonderful businesses that’s worth flying south of the border for!

Walt Disney Company

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock has been one of the Dow’s biggest losers in recent years. Can you believe that if you had invested in the company five years ago, you’d actually have lost money? Over the past five years, shares are down around 22%. With media losing its way amid Hollywood writer and actor strikes, it seems like things can only get worse for the entertainment giant.

Fortunately, I view DIS stock as more of a value play than a Dow dog to forget about. On Monday, shares surged 3.2%. Despite the hot day, shares are still well off $197 and change highs. The stock’s off 55% and has struggled to bottom out. In any case, I like the assets, and if you’re willing to stick it out longer term, I’d not be afraid to buy the dip in a name that doesn’t really have a Canadian comparable.

Visa

Finally, we have credit card company Visa (NYSE:V), which I think makes for a terrific breakout play as the recession ends and consumer spending reignites! Payments may have cooled down of late, but it’s still a magnificent market with plenty of growth runway!

For now, the stock’s modestly priced (at least according to Visa standards) at 30.1 times trailing price-to-earnings.

With a fairly sizeable moat (billions of cards), I view Visa stock as one of the names you cannot ignore after a prolonged period of sluggish performance. It’s a Dow stock that’s realistically capable of breaking 2021 highs of around $249 and change.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Apple and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Visa, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy Now for a Secure Retirement

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three top stocks from various sectors with dividend aristocrat status can secure your retirement.

Read more »

stock market
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $1,000 in August 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks would be an excellent buy amid improving investor sentiment.

Read more »

You Should Know This
Investing

5 Things to Know About FTT Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors should be attracted to Finning International Inc. (TSX:FTT) for its earnings growth, value, and other positive factors.

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs Enbridge: Which High Yield Dividend Stock Is Better?

| Andrew Button

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and Telus (TSX:T) both have high yields. Which is better?

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Investing

Tax-Smart Investing: Unveiling the Top 3 Stocks for Canadian TFSA Investors

| Robin Brown

If you want to grow your wealth by investing, you need to be smart about taxes. Here are three smart…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

Multiply your money and get rising income from undervalued Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN).

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Investing

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now for Massive Returns in a Decade

| Sneha Nahata

Invest in three of Canada’s hottest stocks to generate significant wealth in a decade.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Bank Stocks

Is TD Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is on a roll. Are more gains ahead, or should investors book profits?

Read more »