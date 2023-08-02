Home » Investing » Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in August 2023

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in August 2023

Oil stocks like Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) are looking good in August 2023.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery

Image source: Getty Images

Do you want to invest in oil stocks in August 2023?

You may be making a wise decision.

Oil prices are currently relatively high. They’re not as high as they were in 2022, but they are higher than they have been for most of the last eight years. In 2015, oil prices slid to shocking lows and, for the most part, stayed there until 2022. That year, oil prices shot all the way up to $120 due to the conflict in Ukraine. Prices have levelled off since then, but at $81.50, they are still fairly high by the standards of recent history.

Some people think that oil prices will head right back to mid-2022 levels eventually. I’m personally skeptical of that claim, but I think that oil industry fundamentals support relatively high prices for the foreseeable future. With that in mind, here are some oil stocks to watch in August 2023.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is a Canadian oil company that sells crude oil and operates gas stations. It is best known for Petro-Canada, its chain of gas stations that it operates all across the country. Suncor has faced some criticism for its gas station chain, particularly from an activist investor who wanted the company to spin that business unit off. Suncor refused to do so and is still making money off its gas stations to this day.

How is Suncor doing lately?

Well, its most recent quarter wasn’t so hot. In it, revenue declined 10.7%, net income declined 30.4%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined 25%. Not exactly a great showing, but then again, oil prices were much lower in the first quarter (Q1) than they are now. The company’s earnings for Q2 should improve somewhat and then improve dramatically in Q3.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a Canadian pipeline company that transports crude oil and provides natural gas as a utility. It transports crude all across North America and supplies 75% of Ontario’s natural gas. This is a pretty important business, to put it mildly, so it should come as no surprise that the company is successful.

It has a 42% gross profit margin (“gross profit” is revenue minus direct selling costs), and it has grown its normalized earnings at 22.5% per year over the last 10 years. These are pretty good numbers, and if Enbridge can continue putting out such numbers in the future, it should deliver adequate returns for investors.

Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) is a U.S. holding company primarily involved in insurance. You might wonder why I’m mentioning an insurance company in an article about energy. It has to do with how Berkshire finances its insurance operations.

Berkshire invests large percentages of its insurance premiums (“float”) into stocks, including energy stocks. It owns large stakes in some of the world’s biggest energy companies. For example, it has a 25% stake in Occidental Petroleum. It also owns a 92% interest in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. These companies give Berkshire considerable exposure to energy, without it being a pure-play oil company whose entire future depends on oil prices staying high.

Overall, it’s a good stock to consider if you suspect that oil prices will stay high but aren’t quite 100% sure about it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

oil and natural gas
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor might be an interesting contrarian stock pick. Here's why.

Read more »

Group of industrial workers in a refinery - oil processing equipment and machinery
Energy Stocks

3 Best Canadian Energy Stocks for Unstoppable Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three Canadian energy stocks will continue to pay quarterly dividends, notwithstanding the sector’s highly volatile nature.

Read more »

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Energy Stocks

Prediction: This Undervalued TSX Stock Could Surge 30% in the Next Year

| Aditya Raghunath

Do you want to invest in value stocks and benefit from outsized gains in the next year. Consider this cheap…

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Energy Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Passive Income Machine With This Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

One high-yield dividend stock can turn your TFSA into a passive income machine.

Read more »

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Why Uranium Stocks Could Surge Yet Again in 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Uranium stocks have surged this year, with uranium prices up 39% year over year. Yet more could be on the…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Why Pipeline Stocks Are Too Good to Pass Up in August 2023

| Joey Frenette

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and TC Energy (TSX:TRP) are two high-yield pipeline stocks that are getting absurdly undervalued going into August 2023.

Read more »

stock market
Energy Stocks

Gold Stocks vs. Oil Stocks: Where to Invest for the Rest of 2023

| Adam Othman

Gold stocks are coveted by investors as a hedge against weak markets, whereas oil stocks follow the underlying asset regardless…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

The Future of Canadian Energy Stocks: Where to Invest Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are changing, with more investment than ever going into renewable energy stocks. These are some of the ones…

Read more »