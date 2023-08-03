Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 3

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 3

Weakening commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index further at the open today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The selloff in the Canadian stocks intensified on Wednesday, as falling commodity prices and the American credit rating agency Fitch’s recent downgrade of the U.S. long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating weighed on investors’ sentiments. As a result, the S&P/TSX Composite Index tanked by 315 points, or 1.5%, yesterday to settle at 20,218, posting its biggest single-day losses since March 15.

Despite some positive corporate results, all main sectors ended the session in the red. But the market selloff was mainly led by heavy losses in technology, mining, and utility stocks.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) was the worst-performing TSX stock, as it tanked by 7% to $83.39 per share in the last session. These losses in SHOP stock came, as investors awaited the Canadian e-commerce platform provider’s June quarter earnings report, released after the market closing bell.

Surprisingly, Shopify crushed Street analysts’ earnings estimates by reporting US$0.14 per share in adjusted quarterly earnings with the help of a 30.8% increase in sales. Its significantly better-than-expected quarterly profits could help SHOP stock recover in the coming sessions, which is already up over 77% on a year-to-date basis.

Other Canadian tech stocks, like Dye & Durham, Nuvei, and BlackBerry, were also among the worst performers yesterday, as they dived by more than 6% each.

In contrast, Colliers International and Athabasca Oil jumped by at least 5% each, making them the session’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Enbridge, Shopify, and Athabasca Oil were the most heavily traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially crude oil, silver, and copper, were bearish early Thursday morning, which could keep the main TSX index under pressure at the open today. While no key domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will look forward to the monthly services PMI (purchasing managers index), non-manufacturing PMI, and weekly jobless claims data this morning.

On the corporate events side, TSX-listed companies, including Lightspeed Commerce, Superior Plus, Bausch Health, Canada Goose, SNC-Lavalin, Canadian Natural Resources, Maple Leaf Foods, TransAlta Renewables, BCE, Pembina Pipeline, Gildan Activewear, Interfor, iA Financial, OpenText, and Bombardier, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on August 3.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group, Nuvei, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, Gildan Activewear, Lightspeed Commerce, Pembina Pipeline, and Superior Plus. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

analyze data
Tech Stocks

The Best TSX Stocks to Invest $5,000 in August 2023

| Sneha Nahata

Investors planning to invest in equities can consider shares of high-growth Canadian companies like Shopify and goeasy.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy?

| Robin Brown

Constellation Software is one of the best performing TSX stocks of all time. But is it a buy trading just…

Read more »

healthcare pharma
Tech Stocks

Is WELL Health Stock a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-growth prospects and attractive valuation, I am bullish on WELL Health.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify’s Growth Sustainable?

| Adam Othman

When a stock is outpacing the market and the sector at a powerful pace, it’s prudent to look into its…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in August 2023

| Andrew Button

Top U.S. stocks like Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) are reporting earnings in August. So is the Canadian stock Constellation Software (TSX:CSU).

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Tech Stocks

3 Wealthsimple Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Wealthsimple investors can consider buying shares of companies such as Apple to benefit from outsized returns in 2023 and beyond.

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Shopify Stock Is a Great AI Play: Here’s Why I’m Not Buying it

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock is a great way to play the rise of AI. But shares are getting a tad too…

Read more »

tsx today
Tech Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, August 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX Composite benchmark has advanced by 5.4% in the last two months.

Read more »