Home » Investing » 3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in August 2023

3 Top TSX Stocks I’m Buying in August 2023

The recent market dip should inspire investors to snatch up exciting TSX stocks like Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSX:JWEL) and others in August.

Latest posts by Ambrose O'Callaghan (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged 314 points on Wednesday, August 2. Some of the worst-performing sectors included information technology, base metals, and battery metals, all of which shed over 2% on the day.

Investors in North America and around the world were spooked by news that the United States’ credit rating had been downgraded from AAA to AA+. Standard & Poor’s last removed the triple-A rating back in 2011 in response to a standoff over the borrowing limit. Despite this retreat, I’m still looking to snatch up undervalued TSX stocks in early August.

Today, I want to zero in on three of my favourites. Let’s jump in.

I’m still bullish on this TSX stock that is geared up for big growth

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) is the first TSX stock I’d look to snatch up this month. This Toronto-based company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of natural health products that include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements in North America and around the world. Shares of this TSX stock have dropped marginally month over month as of close on August 2. The stock has now plunged 14% so far in 2023.

Canadian investors should seek exposure to the natural health products and supplements space. Grand View Research recently valued the global dietary supplements market at US$163 billion in 2022. The same report projects that this market will deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2023 through to 2030.

This company is set to release its second-quarter (Q2) fiscal 2023 earnings after the market closes today, on August 3. In Q1 2023, Jamieson delivered consolidated revenue growth of 31% to $136 million. Shares of this TSX stock currently possess a favourable price-to-earnings ratio of 25. Meanwhile, Jamieson offers a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. That represents a 2.2% yield.

Bet on the growth of automation with this stock in the summer season

ATS (TSX:ATS) is a Cambridge-based company that provides factory automation solutions to a worldwide customer base. Its shares have dipped 5.8% over the past month. However, this TSX stock has still surged 35% in the year-to-date period.

Investors can expect to see this company’s first batch of fiscal 2024 results on August 9. In fiscal 2023, ATS achieved revenue growth of 18% to $2.57 billion. Adjusted basic earnings per share (EPS) climbed 3% to $2.37. ATS is on track for strong earnings growth going forward. I’m excited about ATS and the exposure it grants us in the factory automation space.

One more exciting TSX stock I’d target before we hit August

TFI International (TSX:TFII) is the third and final TSX stock I’d look to snatch up in early August 2023. This Montreal-based company provides transportation and logistics services to clients in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Shares of TFI International have jumped 15% month over month as of close on August 2. This stock has now climbed 27% so far in 2023.

The company unveiled its Q2 fiscal 2023 earnings on July 31. TFI International posted lower revenues and earnings as it was faced with a “difficult freight market and reduced volumes industrywide,” according to its management. Despite the poor macroeconomic environment, TFI International inspired faith as it delivered solid earnings in the face of these challenges.

Shares of this TSX stock currently possess an attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 15. Meanwhile, TFI International offers a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which represents a modest 1% yield.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Ambrose O'Callaghan has positions in Jamieson Wellness. The Motley Fool recommends ATS Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Want to Get Richer? 2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Puja Tayal

The market is seeing a pullback, creating an opportunity to buy these stocks at the dip and get richer than…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Are Cannabis Stocks a Good Buy in August 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian cannabis stocks such as Aurora Cannabis are high-risk investments in August 2023.

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

3 Top Stocks to Buy in August

| Sneha Nahata

Investors planning to invest in equities could consider the shares of high-growth Canadian corporations like Aritzia.

Read more »

path road success business
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in August 2023

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) can be good places to invest your money.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Teck Stock a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Is it the right time to buy Teck Resources stock? Here’s why my answer to that question is both “no”…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Investing

3 Homegrown Canadian Stocks That Could Make You Richer

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks that could make you richer? Here are three homegrown top picks!

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for August 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX utility stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for August 2023

| Kay Ng

Do you have extra cash lying around? Buy some blue-chip dividend stocks for higher returns potential over the long term!

Read more »