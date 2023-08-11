Home » Investing » 3 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now!

3 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now!

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and two other hot stocks still trade at fairly reasonable price tags.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Hot stocks with a considerable amount of momentum behind them seldom come cheap, especially in this environment. The bull market seems to be in full control, as we hear a bit less about the looming recession and a tad more about a recovery. Inflation has come down by quite a bit.

The latest U.S. inflation reading was quite cool, allowing the broader S&P 500 to gain, at least in the earlier innings of Thursday’s choppy trading session. Indeed, the gains we eventually wiped out by the close. However, investors seeking to buy the dip as hot stocks start to cool may wish to do so if they’ve got too much cash sitting on the sidelines.

In this piece, we’ll look at three stocks with upside momentum that trade at reasonable multiples relative to their long-term growth profiles.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a Canadian software company that’s grown impressively, thanks in part to smart acquisitions. Indeed, the 2022 technology selloff weighed on the stock, but not nearly as much as the Nasdaq 100. At its worst, the 2022 selloff dragged the stock down just north of 22% from peak to trough — not at all a bad spill compared to many tech plays that shed well over half of their value.

Today, shares of CSU are near new highs of around $2,800 per share. Indeed, the stock seems pricey at 34.25 forward price to earnings. However, with strong management and a proven growth-by-acquisition strategy, I continue to like the stock right here. It may not be the cheapest stock at new highs, but it’s one that I believe is cheap relative to its strong fundamentals and growth profile.

Berkshire Hathaway

Up next, we have Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), which recently clocked in its quarterly earnings last Saturday. The second-quarter numbers were far from amazing, but they were solid given the macro circumstances. Shares ended the quarter with a huge US$147 billion cash hoard. Indeed, the firm has a good problem on its hands as its liquidity position swells further.

I think Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of our generation, and Canadian investors should be willing to swap their Canadian dollars for greenbacks to expose themselves to the name. Even at new highs of around $360 per class B share, I view Berkshire as a relative market bargain.

Recession plunge or not, Berkshire has the firepower to buy any dips. That alone makes the stock worth pursuing if you’re looking for a set-and-forget play.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) isn’t exactly a cheap stock at 29.7 times trailing price to earnings. However, compared to other artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in the market, I view shares as a relative bargain. The stock’s been off to the races since bottoming out a few quarters ago.

As the company looks to expand its AI arsenal, I find it increasingly likely that the stock will hit a new high within the next year. The stock’s off 13% from its high and seems like a wonderful big-tech innovator that Canadians should consider scooping up if they’re at all shy on AI exposure.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Born in 1991? You Can Make $199.43/Month Starting Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Calling all 1991 babies! If you haven't started investing, you're missing out on enormous tax-free income.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Investing

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Daniel Da Costa

These top Canadian stocks offer years of rapid and consistent growth potential, making them two of the best stocks to…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Investing

Why Couche-Tard Stock Is Pretty Much a Perfect Investment for My TFSA

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock still looks attractive, even at fresh all-time highs.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Never Liked Canopy Growth Stock? Time for a Fresh Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock (TSX:WEED) shares surged on Canadian legalization, yet today it's at penny stock status. So why buy?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: 2 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend-growth stocks are highly reliable and have attractive growth potential, making them two of the best to buy…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Forget SPY Stock: This Canadian Dividend Stock Might Be a Better Bet

| Kay Ng

Investors have a good chance of making more money in undervalued Brookfield stock than the SPY ETF in the long…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Correction Preparation: 2 Relatively Safe Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and another TSX stock that could rally in the face of market volatility in the second half of…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Billion-dollar giants such as Meta are well poised to be valued at more than $1 trillion by 2025. Let's see…

Read more »