Home » Investing » Why Couche-Tard Stock Is Pretty Much a Perfect Investment for My TFSA

Why Couche-Tard Stock Is Pretty Much a Perfect Investment for My TFSA

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock still looks attractive, even at fresh all-time highs.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

There aren’t that many truly “wonderful” businesses out there trading at reasonable prices. Though market valuations have stretched quite a bit since the start of the year, I view names like Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) as nothing short of compelling, even at a fresh all-time high. I’m strongly considering adding to my already sizeable Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) position at these levels.

Indeed, Couche-Tard blasted off nearly 2% during Thursday’s somewhat muted session of trade. At around $69 per share, the stock is at new heights. And I think even higher highs could be in the cards as we head into the second half.

Undoubtedly, recession headwinds have rattled many TFSA investors, causing some to ditch growth for value. With growth in relief mode, and value taking a backseat again, questions linger as to what the second half of 2023 could hold. Either way, I think Couche-Tard has demonstrated its earnings resilience. It’s been through an inflation storm and macro setbacks, only to blow away the analyst estimates.

Couche-Tard stock: The closest thing to perfection in my portfolio

Though it’s tough to label any investment as “perfect,” I think Couche-Tard is pretty close to it, especially in today’s rocky and volatile environment. If you look at the three-year chart, it’s hard not to love the stock. Shares have risen in a steady upward fashion. While there have been occasional bumps in the road, the trend is clear: higher highs. Better yet, the stock rally hasn’t really caused the price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple to swell.

There are two metrics that go into the widely followed P/E ratio: price and earnings. As a stock price moves higher, earnings will need to rise accordingly to keep the P/E ratio from swelling. If earnings growth outpaces the pace of stock appreciation, you could have a bit of compression on that ratio.

When it comes to Couche-Tard stock, earnings and price appreciation have been on the same page. That’s a major reason why the stock’s P/E ratio (currently 17.1 times trailing) isn’t that much more expensive than its five-year historical average of around 16.3 times.

As the Canadian economy finds its footing again, I’d look for earnings to keep going strong, all while the brilliant management team considers the broad range of merger and acquisition opportunities it could take advantage of with its impressive liquidity position.

Couche-Tard’s strong liquidity position could help it seize opportunities

The current ratio is an impressive 1.1, and the stock has a modest 0.75 debt-to-equity ratio. Indeed, there’s room for more deals. And I think that’s what we’ll get over the next three years.

Couche is in solid financial health, and its earnings have the means to lay the groundwork for further gains in the stock. Sure, no company is “perfect,” but it’s tough to find a TSX stock that’s as impressive as Couche-Tard at these levels. Over the past three years, the company has averaged 10.4% in operating income growth. That’s impressive for a company going for less than 20 times P/E!

Further, even a “perfect” company can cause one’s TFSA to lose money if the price isn’t also in the right spot! Fortunately, I think ATD stock is still undervalued at just shy of $70.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Born in 1991? You Can Make $199.43/Month Starting Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Calling all 1991 babies! If you haven't started investing, you're missing out on enormous tax-free income.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Investing

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

| Daniel Da Costa

These top Canadian stocks offer years of rapid and consistent growth potential, making them two of the best stocks to…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Never Liked Canopy Growth Stock? Time for a Fresh Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock (TSX:WEED) shares surged on Canadian legalization, yet today it's at penny stock status. So why buy?

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investing: 2 Top Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Years

| Daniel Da Costa

These top dividend-growth stocks are highly reliable and have attractive growth potential, making them two of the best to buy…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Forget SPY Stock: This Canadian Dividend Stock Might Be a Better Bet

| Kay Ng

Investors have a good chance of making more money in undervalued Brookfield stock than the SPY ETF in the long…

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Dividend Stocks

Correction Preparation: 2 Relatively Safe Stocks I’d Buy Right Now

| Joey Frenette

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and another TSX stock that could rally in the face of market volatility in the second half of…

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Billion-dollar giants such as Meta are well poised to be valued at more than $1 trillion by 2025. Let's see…

Read more »

value for money
Investing

3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

| Daniel Da Costa

These three stocks all offer incredible bargains, making them some of the best stocks to buy before the next bull…

Read more »