Home » Investing » 2 Newly Listed TSX Stocks You’ll Want to Keep an Eye on

2 Newly Listed TSX Stocks You’ll Want to Keep an Eye on

New listings typically tend to fly under the radar, making them perfect opportunities for investors looking for undiscovered gems with the potential to offer above-market returns.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Dozens of new securities register on the TSX and other Canadian markets at any given year, but their experiences can be widely different. Some highly anticipated listings may experience a powerful surge on their first day, while others may keep toiling in anonymity and low valuation for weeks.

Many investors stay clear of newly listed stocks because there is not enough performance or, in some cases, financial data at hand to make an informed decision about them. But it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on them so you have the chance to jump on early if a strong bullish trend is building up. Two stocks joined the TSX this year that you may consider keeping an eye on.

A cannabis company

Cannabis stocks, which were once among the most lucrative securities in Canada, have turned into a relatively risky asset class that has just as much chance of burying your capital as they had of doubling it in a matter of months (if there is optimism in the market). A new cannabis company may look even riskier, but that wouldn’t be a fair evaluation of TerrAscend (TSX:TSND), which joined the TSX in July.

TerrAscend’s financials are in much better shape than many stocks that have been on the list for far longer. It’s a new stock but represents a mature cannabis company with eight brands under its name. The company has a serious amount of debt, but considering its yearly revenues that have grown at a powerful pace between 2020 and 2022 and the cash and cash equivalents, the debt doesn’t seem that scary.

As a stock, it hasn’t yet displayed a strong trend either way, and it’s too soon to tell whether it will follow the pattern of other marijuana stocks or will break out of the industry’s weak trends on account of its strong finances. Either way, it’s a stock worth keeping an eye on.

A battery metal company

Thanks to lithium’s rising demand as the chief battery metal in the current electric vehicle era, lithium mining stocks have been rebranded with a far more attractive label (i.e., battery metal stocks). One of Canada’s newest additions to this list is Lithium Royalty (TSX:LIRC), which joined the TSX in the later days of the first quarter (Q1).

Lithium Royalty may not be an appealing pick if you analyze it solely from the perspective of its current finances. However, it has virtually no debt and a significant cash position, which shows that the company may have the necessary funds to sustain or grow its operations if needed. But its business model is an even more compelling reason to consider this stock.

As a royalty company, it doesn’t engage in mining activities itself. Instead, it holds royalties in 32 projects in seven countries, all dedicated primarily to lithium. So far, the stock has lost about a third of its valuation since inception, but that may change in the future, as Lithium prices and demand go up rapidly.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Lithium Royalty made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The two newcomers on the TSX have yet to show their strength on the market but their fundamental strengths at least warrant investor attention. Keeping an eye on them might help you identify the starting point of a long-term bullish trend, and if you get in at the right time, you may significantly boost your overall return potential.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Golden Opportunities: Invest in These 2 Canadian Mining Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian gold mining stocks such as SSR Mining are trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Before You Buy Tesla, Here’s a Mining Stock I’d Buy First

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why investors may want to ignore Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) when looking at the EV space and instead consider Lithium Americas…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 11

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more corporate earnings, the monthly U.S. wholesale inflation data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Teck Stock a Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Is it the right time to buy Teck Resources stock? Here’s why my answer to that question is both “no”…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, August 2

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight commodity market weakness could keep the main TSX index under pressure at the open today.

Read more »

A worker wears a hard hat outside a mining operation.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Canadian Mining Stocks: Your Best Bet Is This Precious Metals Streaming Company

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of Canadian mining stocks to consider buying, but few investors realize that streamers are another unique option.

Read more »

stock market
Energy Stocks

Gold Stocks vs. Oil Stocks: Where to Invest for the Rest of 2023

| Adam Othman

Gold stocks are coveted by investors as a hedge against weak markets, whereas oil stocks follow the underlying asset regardless…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Canada’s GDP growth report and the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »