Home » Investing » Tech Stocks » 2 Tech Stocks to Feed Your Portfolio for an AI Future

2 Tech Stocks to Feed Your Portfolio for an AI Future

Here are two of the best Canadian tech stocks that can buy now to expect to benefit from the ongoing AI boom.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Businessman holding AI cloud

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market dynamics keep on changing with time. Recently launched generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including Microsoft-backed Open AI’s ChatGPT and Alphabet’s subsidiary Google’s Bard chatbot, have attracted investors’ attention. Whether you like or dislike such generative AI-powered chatbots, you can’t deny that AI, in general, has the potential to transform most industries and businesses in the future. Given that, it makes sense for long-term investors to add some quality, AI-focused stocks to their portfolios to expect handsome returns on their investments.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian tech stocks you can buy now to feed your portfolio for an AI future.

Kinaxis stock

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is an Ottawa-headquartered tech firm with a market cap of $4.5 billion, as its stock currently trades at $160 per share after advancing by nearly 5% in 2023 so far. KXS primarily focuses on providing cloud-based software solutions to help businesses in integrated planning and digital supply chain management. Its planning and risk-monitoring tech solutions try to combine human intelligence with AI.

Last week on August 9, Kinaxis announced the second-quarter (Q2) financial results of its fiscal year 2023 (ended in June). During the quarter, its revenue climbed 30.9% YoY (year over year) to US$105.8 million with the help of the solid performance of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based tech solutions. As a result, Kinaxis’s adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 78.6% from a year ago to US$0.25 per share.

Despite increasing competition and macroeconomic challenges, the AI-focused tech company continues to post strong customer wins, reflecting its ability to keep growing even in difficult economic environments. These positive factors, along with consistently growing demand for Kinaxis’s AI-based digital supply chain solutions, make its stock really attractive to buy now and hold for the long term.

Open Text stock

Open Text (TSX:OTEX) could be another attractive Canadian tech stock for investors seeking to benefit from the ongoing AI boom. This Waterloo-headquartered company currently has a market cap of $13.9 billion, as its stock trades at $51.13 per share after rallying by 26.5% year to date. Open Text mainly focuses on providing information management solutions to its customers. Its decent 2.6% annualized dividend yield makes this Canadian AI stock even more attractive.

The Canadian tech firm announced the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2023 financial results earlier this month on August 3. During the quarter, Open Text registered a strong 65.2% YoY gain in its total revenue to US$1.5 billion. Its adjusted quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 47.6% from a year ago to US$462.9 million. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 31.1% last quarter from 29.3% in the previous quarter.

In its fiscal year 2023, Open Text made major investments in cloud and AI technologies. These increasing investments and its recently announced initial AI products like opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator™ could help the company accelerate its financial growth in the long term. Given that, you can expect this Canadian AI stock to continue its upward trend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet, Kinaxis, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Tech Stocks

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockchain
Tech Stocks

Crypto Recovery: 2 Safer Stocks to Ride the Positive Momentum

| Adam Othman

Crypto stocks cannot be considered safe compared to typically safe stocks like utilities or consumer staples, but some crypto stocks…

Read more »

Silhouette of businessman sit on chair and hold a cigar and looking at the city in night.
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

| Adam Othman

Growing your wealth for retirement years takes time, consistency, and the right investments. If you are short on time, consider…

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Tech Stocks

2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian AI stocks with market-beating returns in 2023 are worth watching as they could still deliver massive gains in…

Read more »

stocks rising
Tech Stocks

These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

| Andrew Button

Lightspeed POS (TSX:LSPD) stock is getting a bit expensive by historical standards.

Read more »

Women's fashion boutique Aritzia is a top stock to buy in September 2022.
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Aritzia Stock or Lululemon?

| Aditya Raghunath

Retail stocks such as Aritzia and Lululemon have delivered contrasting returns to investors in 2023. Which is a better stock…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

3 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

| Adam Othman

Even in a bullish sector, the bull runs of various stocks may be radically different. Some might experience only a…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

New investors with a long-term time horizon should have these two growth stocks at the top of their watch lists…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Beyond Microsoft: 2 AI Stocks That May Be Better Buys

| Joey Frenette

Canadian investors should look to nibble on Docebo (TSX:DCBO) and another impressive AI stock on any weakness.

Read more »