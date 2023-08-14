Home » Investing » Prediction: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Trounce the Market

Prediction: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Trounce the Market

Here are three of the top growth stocks long-term investors may want to think about putting in a TFSA for their market-beating potential.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Apart from the tech stocks that have been making the headlines since the beginning of 2023, there have also been some growth stocks catching investors’ attention. Given the situation that investors faced two years ago, many have learned the importance of adding some recession-resistant stocks to their portfolios to mitigate risks during difficult times. 

Due to their favourable earnings outlook, a significant decline in inflation, and comparatively attractive valuations relative to specific Canadian dividend stocks, growth stocks are now highly appealing to investors. Here are the three stocks worth checking out in August 2023. 

The Metals Company

The Metals Company (NASDAQ:TMC) is dedicated to developing the world’s most substantial reserve of metals essential for electric vehicles and low-carbon energy. These vital resources encompass nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper cathode, and manganese silicate. 

According to projections from Maximize Market Research, industry experts anticipate that the global nickel sulfate market will experience a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2023 to 2029, culminating in an estimated value of approximately US$8.52 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Now, this is certainly a high-risk, high-reward pick. The stock has shown extreme volatility of late, and I expect that to continue. However, for those seeking big-time upside, that’s the sort of tradeoff one often needs to make.

Last week, the company’s market capitalization experienced a notable increase of US$73 million, and it was evident that individual investors reaped the most significant benefits from this growth.

Constellation Software 

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU), one of the prominent tech stocks on the TSX, holds a substantial market cap of $57 billion. Since its initial public offering in May 2006, this tech stock has delivered an astounding 19,000% return to its shareholders over the past 17 years. Throughout this period, the company has experienced rapid expansion, driven by a strategic combination of acquisitions and organic growth, leading to the establishment of a sizable and diverse customer base.

Those seeking long-term growth in the software sector can view Constellation as a proxy for the space. This company grows by acquiring small- to medium-sized software companies and improving their returns via scale. It’s a strategy that’s clearly worked, judging by the trajectory of Constellation’s long-term stock chart.

Presently, CSU stock is valued at 35 times forward earnings, indicating a relatively high valuation. However, it is noteworthy that the stock also trades at an 8% discount compared to consensus price target estimates, which may present an opportunity for investors.

Shopify 

Investing in Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock presents an opportunity to add a dependable asset to your investment portfolio. The company has demonstrated a consistent history of growth and innovation in the e-commerce industry, making it an attractive option for investors.

A significant strength of Shopify is its vast addressable market. Currently holding a 10% share of the American e-commerce market, the company is well positioned to experience robust and steady long-term expansion.

Shopify has recently introduced a new offering known as Shopify Credit. This exclusive business credit card is tailor made for its merchants and operates in partnership with Stripe and Celtic Bank. What sets it apart is that it functions like a credit card and comes with no fees attached, including late fees, foreign transaction fees, and interest charges.

Under the umbrella of “Shopify Magic,” which encompasses the firm’s generative artificial intelligence initiatives, Shopify has rolled out exciting new features. These tools, made available just last week, have the capability to generate product descriptions and blogs, as well as handle customers’ inquiries effectively. Additionally, a cutting-edge chatbot-like tool named “Sidekick” has been introduced to address queries related to business decision making.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

grow money, wealth build
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock That Could Make You Richer

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian AI stock has the potential to deliver some eye-popping returns to its shareholders in the long term.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors with some cash to play with should look to cheap growth stocks like Boralex Inc. (TSX:BLX) and others.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Investing

Planning Your Golden Years? Top 3 Stocks for Canadian RRSP Investors

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top long-term holdings Canadians looking to build out their RRSP should consider, particularly at depressed…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Stocks for Beginners

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

| Tony Dong

Here are four ways of investing long-term to to become a millionaire that don't require picking stocks.

Read more »

Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept
Energy Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Suncor Stock

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) stock offers solid value and income, but I’m targeting another dividend giant in August.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Investing

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $50 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Planning to start investing in equities with a small amount of capital? Consider buying stocks like StorageVault.

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Investing

Is This a New Bull Market? 3 Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Watching

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three of the top Canadian stocks long-term investors are buying now. Smart retail investors may want to consider…

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Engineering Stocks to Supercharge Your Portfolio

| Adam Othman

When looking to diversify your portfolio from an industry perspective, engineering services can be a niche worth considering.

Read more »