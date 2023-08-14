Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » You’ll Never Buy at the Bottom: That’s Okay

You’ll Never Buy at the Bottom: That’s Okay

Staying the course, focusing on low fees, and reinvesting dividends matters more for long-term success than trying to buy at the market’s bottom.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

The dream of buying low and selling high has long captivated the minds of investors. The allure of timing the market, of being the savvy investor who knows just when to strike, can be incredibly enticing.

But the reality is, most of us will never buy at the absolute bottom, and attempting to time the market in this way can often lead to more folly than fortune.

If this realization feels like a disappointment, fear not, for the truth is that it really doesn’t matter in the end.

What truly matters is not the impossible task of perfect timing but rather a sound and consistent investment strategy tailored to your needs and goals.

It’s time to discover why you’ll never buy at the bottom and why you can succeed with your investments despite that.

Why the average investor does so poorly

The statistics surrounding the average investor’s returns can be startling and even disheartening. According to old but still reliable statistics from the 2014 Dalbar’s Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior (QAIB), the results are far from impressive:

  • 10-year time frame: The average investor in a blend of equities and fixed-income mutual funds achieved a mere 2.6% net annualized return.
  • 20-year time frame: The annualized return drops slightly to 2.5%.
  • 30-year time frame: Even more concerning, the 30-year annualized rate dwindles to just 1.9%.

These numbers are particularly jarring when we consider that the average investor underperforms almost every other investment asset, such as stocks and bonds. So, what’s going wrong? Here are some common reasons why the average investor often falls short:

  1. Trying to time the market: As we discussed in the introduction, attempting to buy at the bottom and sell at the top is fraught with difficulties. Market timing often leads to missed opportunities and can result in buying or selling at inopportune moments.
  2. Chasing hot sectors and stocks: Jumping on the latest trend or hot stock may seem like a way to quick gains, but it often leads to buying high and selling low. Trends can reverse quickly, and yesterday’s star performer can be today’s underperformer.
  3. Panic-selling: Emotional reactions to market downturns can lead to selling assets at a loss, only to miss out on the eventual rebound. Panic decisions rarely align with long-term investment strategies.
  4. Excessive trading: Frequent trading racks up costs and can erode gains. What’s more, a hyperactive approach to trading often reflects a lack of a coherent, long-term strategy.

Embracing a more disciplined approach

Obsessing about market movements, trying to pinpoint the exact bottom, or jumping from one trend to another can create a chaotic and unproductive investment experience.

It’s tempting to believe these actions will lead to extraordinary gains, but, as we’ve explored, they often lead to underperformance and frustration. What truly matters in the long run is not the attempt to time the market but rather the consistent adherence to sound investment principles:

  • Staying the course: Resist the urge to make impulsive decisions based on short-term market fluctuations. A long-term perspective can help you weather the ups and downs of the market.
  • Keeping fees low: High fees can eat away at returns over time. Opting for investment options with low expense ratios can make a substantial difference in your long-term success.
  • Reinvesting dividends: The power of compounding can be your greatest ally. By reinvesting dividends, you enable your investments to grow exponentially over time.

For these reasons, I personally favour the Vanguard Growth ETF (TSX:VGRO). VGRO offers a well-diversified portfolio across an 80/20 stock and bond split, encompassing thousands of stocks from around the world, including all sectors and sizes, as well as government and corporate bonds.

VGRO low 0.24% expense ratio keeps costs in check, and the ETF periodically re-balances to ensure a disciplined investment approach. In my opinion, it is the perfect long-term, hands-off investment.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

exchange traded funds
Stocks for Beginners

You Can’t Control Interest Rates, But You Can Control What You Do About Them

| Tony Dong

Concerned about recent changes in the Bank of Canada's interest rate? Here's what you can do.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term challenges, Air Canada stock could be a great Canadian stock to buy now and hold for the long…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to break the bank to invest today. Here are three well-priced TSX stocks to add to your…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Weak commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

Barbie Hits the Billion-Dollar Club: How Investors Can Cash In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Barbie is now a billionaire, after the film phenomenon hit the billion-dollar mark this week. How can investors cash in?

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investors: Create a Passive-Income Stream of $6,667/Month for $0 Upfront

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stream is an easy and lucrative method that takes very little time. Start today, and you could be…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Pays You Monthly and Currently Yields 7.4%

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian energy stock offers an attractive yield and reliable monthly dividend, making it an excellent investment for the…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Afraid You Missed Your Chance With This High-Flying Stock? Think Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock (TSX:BBD.B) continues to experience major demand for its business jets, which is why now is the time to…

Read more »