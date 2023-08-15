Home » Investing » Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is popular, but Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is much cheaper, and has a higher dividend yield.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Make a choice, path to success, sign

Image source: Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the most popular stocks in the world right now. With a US$1.05 trillion market cap, it is truly beloved by investors. This is one of the reasons I don’t own it. NVIDIA stock has been bid up so high that it now trades at a princely 39 times sales. To put that into perspective, NVIDIA would need to hand you 39 years’ worth of its revenue in order to repay your investment in the stock — assuming it didn’t grow.

Granted, NVIDIA probably will grow — it has a massive catalyst right now in the form of artificial intelligence chips. But 39 times sales and 222 times earnings is an extraordinarily expensive valuation.

Rushing headfirst into NVDA right now probably isn’t the best idea. That doesn’t mean you have to avoid investing altogether, though. Many stocks in today’s market are inexpensive and sport high dividend yields. Canadian bank stocks, in particular, have truly stratospheric yields at the moment. In this article, I will explore one Canadian bank stock I’d buy before even looking at NVIDIA.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a Canadian bank with highly diversified operations. Sporting a 4.99% dividend yield at today’s prices, it’s one of the highest-yielding Big Six banks.

BMO is one of Canada’s most international banks. It has a large presence in the United States, which includes both a retail bank and an investment bank. This geographic diversification is a good thing, because it limits BMO’s exposure to Canada’s overheated housing market.

BMO had a mixed showing in its most recent quarter. In the second quarter, BMO delivered the following:

  • $1.059 billion in net income, down 74%
  • $2.2 billion in adjusted net income, up 1%
  • $1.30 in diluted earnings per share (EPS), down 82%
  • $2.93 in adjusted EPS, down 9.2%

Overall it was a mixed showing. The release beat expectations on revenue but missed on EPS.

Why it’s a good value

BMO stock is cheap at today’s prices. It trades at the following valuation multiples:

  • 9.59 times earnings
  • 11.8 times adjusted earnings
  • 2.7 times sales
  • 1.16 times book value

Apart from the price/sales ratio, all of the ratios above are below average by the standards of the TSX stock market today. This suggests that BMO stock is sensibly valued.

Risks to watch out for

As we’ve seen, BMO is a quality bank that has a modest valuation. There are many good reasons to invest in it, but there are risks to watch out for:

  • The inverted yield curve. Canada’s yield curve is inverted, meaning short-term bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds. Banks like BMO borrow on the short end of the curve and lend on the long end, so inverted yield curves tend to be bad for their margins.
  • A slowing economy. There are signs that Canada’s economic growth is slowing down. For example, unemployment ticked up in July. Bank earnings tend to dip during recessions. So, the state of the economy could pose problems for BMO.

The risks above are serious enough to merit attention. Nevertheless, BMO has enough things going for it right now that I’m comfortable holding a small position.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Bank of Montreal. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

A bull outlined against a field
Bank Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Royal Bank Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are my top three reasons why Royal Bank could be one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Bank Stocks

Bull Market Buy: 2 Stocks Just Waiting to Soar

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors looking for outsized gains can consider investing in cheap stocks such as BlackRock and Goldman Sachs right now.

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy Shopify: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) has delivered excellent past returns, but its future may be less frothy.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Bank of Montreal Stock Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is a bank stock worth targeting for its strong earnings, rock-solid dividend, and nice value right…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

Is it Time to Buy Canadian Bank Stocks Again?

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) stock is one of the better value options in the financial space going into August 2023.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Bank Stocks

TD Bank Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has performed well over the last decade. Will it continue to do so?

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Bank Stocks

Is a New Bull Market Coming? Here’s a Better Question to Ask

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, a bull market might be coming, but there's a far better question I want the answer to as a…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Bank Stocks

1 Bank to Buy and 1 to Avoid in August 2023

| Kay Ng

Canadian bank stocks could make solid long-term investments, especially if you pick opportunistically from the Big Six.

Read more »