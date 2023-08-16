Home » Investing » 2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Investors planning to create wealth in the long term could consider investing in fundamentally strong and profitable companies like Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
money cash dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks backed by companies with solid fundamentals, established businesses, and a growing earnings base are the ones investors should target to buy and hold forever. Besides offering capital growth, these corporations also enhance their shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments owing to their dependable earnings base. 

With this backdrop, let’s delve into two under $100 Canadian stocks you can buy and hold forever. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard 

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a low-volatility stock offering high growth. Thanks to its defensive business model and growing earnings base, Alimentation Couche-Tard stock has appreciated over 634% in the past decade. In addition, the company enhanced its shareholders’ value through share repurchases and consistent dividend growth. 

The company operates convenience stores, retails fuel, and offers EV (Electric Vehicle) charging. It has 14,468 stores and a coast-to-coast presence in Canada. Also, it owns a high number of stores in the U.S. The retailer’s large store base drives traffic, which supports its top- and bottom-line growth. Investors should note that Alimentation Couche-Tard’s total revenues have increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7% over the past decade. 

Leverage from higher sales, procurement efficiency, a lean corporate structure, and low-cost debt enabled the company to consistently deliver solid earnings growth. For instance, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) grew at a CAGR of 19% in the last 10 years. Thanks to its growing earnings base, the company has increased its dividend by 26.6% during the same period.

Looking ahead, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s significant scale, buying power through its broad footprint, growing private label offering, exclusive product launches, and focus on cost discipline will support its top- and bottom-line growth. At the same time, its strong balance sheet will support future acquisitions, accelerating its growth rate. Overall, Couche-Tard is a solid stock for creating wealth in the long term. 

Brookfield Renewable Partners 

With growing demand and favourable government policies supporting decarbonization and electrification, it’s an opportune time to invest in a high-quality clean energy stock for the long term. Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN), with its diversified energy assets, including hydroelectric, solar, wind, and storage facilities, remains a compelling bet. 

This pure-play renewable energy company has an installed capacity of 31,600 megawatts. Impressively, the clean asset manager has a robust development pipeline of about 131,900 megawatts. This growth capacity indicates that Brookfield Renewables is poised to capitalize on green energy demand.

Brookfield Renewable stock has gained over 300% in the past decade. In addition, BEP.UN has increased its dividend at a CAGR of 6% for more than 20 years. 

Its highly contracted portfolio (about 90% of its power generation is contracted) and long-term power purchase agreements (about 14 years) add stability and visibility to its earnings. Further, its investment in technology and commissioning of new capacity will support its top-line growth. 

The company also benefits from low operating costs, which support margins. Meanwhile, most of the company’s debt is of fixed rates, which keeps it relatively immune to the volatility in interest rates. 

With its diversified assets, favourable sector trends, growing earnings base, and visibility over future dividend payments (and plans to increase the dividend by 5-9% in coming years), Brookfield Renewables Partners remains a solid long-term bet. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Motley Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

7 Percent Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for an income stock with a juicy yield? Here's an option that investors won't mind buying and…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Royal Bank Stock in 2000, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Tony Dong

Royal Bank has historically been a great investment, but I’d rather do this instead.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Turn $30,000 Into $90,000 With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A portfolio of three TSX dividend stocks can turn a $30,000 investment into $90,000 in less than 20 years.

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Mining Royalty Stocks to Buy in 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Mining companies such as Lithium Royalties can help you diversify your equity portfolio and lower investment risk.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one value stock worth holding for years.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: How to Average $375 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can use this investing strategy to get attractive returns without paying more tax.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects, these three cheap stocks could outperform the broader equity markets.

Read more »

diamonds, hidden gems
Energy Stocks

2 Undervalued Gems I’d Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks such as Enerflex and EQB are priced at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »