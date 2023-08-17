Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Want to Retire With a Steady Income? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Provide it

Want to Retire With a Steady Income? These Canadian Dividend Stocks Can Provide it

Given their solid underlying businesses, impressive track record, and healthy growth prospects, I believe these three Canadian dividend stocks are ideal for retirees.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

One should plan to have a steady source of passive income in retirement to maintain the same lifestyle they enjoyed prior to their retirement. Meanwhile, one of the convenient ways to earn a stable passive income is to invest in quality dividend stocks. Considering the risk aversion of retirees, here are my three top picks.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a utility company serving around 3.4 million customers, meeting their electric and natural gas needs. With 93% of its assets engaged in low-risk transmission and distribution business and 99% of its assets underpinned by long-term agreements, the company generates stable and reliable cash flows, irrespective of the economic outlook. Supported by its stable cash flows, the company has raised its dividends for 49 years. It currently rewards its shareholders with a quarterly dividend of $0.565/share, translating to a forward yield of 4.19%.

Further, the diversified utility company is progressing with a $22.3 billion capital-investment plan, growing its rate base at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6.2% through 2027. Amid rate base expansion and strong execution, the company’s management hopes to raise its dividends at an annualized rate of 4-6% for the next five years. So, considering its stable cash flows, impressive track record of dividend growth, and healthy outlook, I believe Fortis would be an ideal buy for retirees.

BCE

Telecommunication companies are one of the top defensive sectors to have in your portfolio due to the essential nature of their business. These companies enjoy stable and reliable cash flows due to their recurring revenue sources. So, I am selecting BCE (TSX:BCE), one of Canada’s three top telecommunication companies, as my second pick.

The company posted its second-quarter performance earlier this month, with its top line growing by 3.5% to $6.07 billion. A 7% increase in residential internet revenue and a 4.4% rise in wireless service revenue drove its overall revenue. Amid the topline growth, the telecommunication company’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 2.1%. It also generated free cash flows of $1.02 billion, thus making its dividends safe.

Meanwhile, BCE has raised its dividends by over 5% annually for the previous 15 years, with its forward yield currently at 6.98%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), which has been paying dividends since July 1833, is my final pick. Amid the weakness in the banking sector, the company has lost around 22% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. However, I believe the correction has provided an excellent entry point for investors.

The Canadian bank has strengthened its financial position through a double-digit customer deposit growth in the April-ending quarter. Its liquidity coverage ratio increased to 131% from 122%, which is encouraging in a high interest rate environment. After posting its second-quarter earnings, the company’s management raised its quarterly dividend by $0.03/share to $1.06, depicting the confidence of the company’s management in its financials. Its forward yield currently stands at 6.71% and trades at an attractive next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 8.6, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Fall for These 3 Dividend Stocks: Cuts Are Coming

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Top dividend stocks like Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offer nice value, but earnings may not support its sky-high distributions.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Oversold Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $46,058 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Buying at the right time isn't the key, it's buying the right stock and holding it! Add in passive income…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Looking to Secure Your Dream Home? Unveiling the Top 2 FHSA-Boosting Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Hold quality TSX stocks in an FHSA, or First Home Savings Account, to accelerate your home buying plan.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks You’ll Wish You Bought Before They Go Through the Roof

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two TSX stocks are defying the strong headwinds, and their prices could go through the roof if the momentum continues.

Read more »

funds, money, nest egg
Dividend Stocks

Diversify for Retirement: The Best Canadian Dividend Stocks in August 2023

| Robin Brown

Looking to diversify your investment portfolio for retirement? Check out these three quality Canadian dividend stocks this August.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks I’d Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why I'm bullish on top TSX stocks such as Aritzia and Emera at current valuations.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

The TSX Today is Ripe for the Picking, Here’s Why

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

More changes are coming the way of investors, and the TSX today could shift based on changing sentiments in the…

Read more »