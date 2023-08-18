3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Investors can make big bucks or create passive income with as little as $200 from three low-priced stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange isn’t in a bear market but hasn’t been winning in the last 5, 30, or 90 days. As of this writing, the index is up by only 2.7% year to date. Also, 4 of the 11 primary sectors are in red territory or have negative returns.

Fortunately, there are a lot of good deals in the market. You can purchase Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX:ATH), Trican Well Services (TSX:TCW) or BTB REIT (TSX:BTB.UN) for $200. These three low-priced stocks are no-brainer buys right now.

High-growth energy stock

Energy, the top-performing sector in 2021 and 2022, had a weak start this year due to declining oil prices. Fortunately, it has recovered from the sluggish start and is up 3.3% year to date. Athabasca Oil trades at only $3.64 per share but outperforms, up 51% thus far in 2023. This high-growth stock’s total return in 3 years is 1,766.7%.

Two core divisions of this $2.1 billion liquids-weighted intermediate producer are competitive and offer exceptional future growth opportunities. The Thermal Oil division has two operating oil sands SAGD (steam-assisted gravity drainage) projects and an extensive resource base for exploration in northeastern Alberta. Its low decline production base generates significant free cash flow (FCF).

The Light Oil division operates in the liquid-rich Duvernay in the Greater Kaybob. Athabasca plans additional development in this top-tier play in the coming drilling season. In Q2 2023, net income and FCF increased 21.2% and 19.7% to respectively $57.1 million and $33.6 million versus Q2 2022.

Excellent financial shape

Trican Well displays resiliency amid a challenging environment. Also, the impressive results in the first half of 2023 reflect in the stock’s performance. At $4.55 per share, current investors enjoy a 27.4% year-to-date gain. Its quarterly dividend program commenced this year, and you can partake in the 2.6% dividend.

The $988.9 million company provides oilfield services and related services such as coiled tubing and fracturing, and industrial services. In the six months that ended June 30, 2023, profit and FCF rose 553.3% and 55.5% year over year to respectively $9.8 million and $22.7 million.

Management anticipates more vigorous activity in Q3 2023, if not until the rest of year, because of more work and higher spending programs of customers.

Pure dividend play

BTB is an excellent option for dividend earners for immediate monthly income. The real estate stock trades at $3.26 (-6.03% year to date) and pays an over-the-top 9.04% dividend. A $3,260 investment (1,000 shares) can transform into $24.55 in monthly passive income.

The $280.5 million diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) owns and manages a solid portfolio (75) of industrial, office, and necessity-based retail properties across Canada. Some of the properties have redevelopment potential.

In Q2 2023, rental revenue and net operating income increased 9.4% and 8.2% respectively to $31.7 million and 19 million versus Q2 2022. BTB’s President and CEO, Michel Leonard, notes the persistent leasing activity in the past quarters. The occupancy rate rose 0.9% year over year to 94.1%.

Make money or create passive income

Investors don’t need to put out much to make money or create passive income from Athabasca Oil, Trican Well, or BTB REIT. However, the choice depends on sector preference, energy, or real estate.