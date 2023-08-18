Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Banking on Success: 2 Financial Stocks That Still Have Room to Grow

Banking on Success: 2 Financial Stocks That Still Have Room to Grow

Two financial stocks, but not big banks, outperforms in 2023 because of their visible growth potential.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

A high-interest rate environment favours the banking sector, but that’s not the case in 2023. Big bank stocks have sub-par performances except for two financial stocks. EQB (TSX:EQB) and Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) stand out because of their growth potential.   

Fortress balance sheet

EQB is the logical choice if you’re looking for a growth stock in the financial services sector. This regional bank outperforms the sector, the big banks, and the broader market thus far in 2023. At $75.62 per share, the year-to-date gain is 34.85%. The dividend yield (1.52%) is modest but super safe (14.61% payout ratio).

The $2.85 billion lender operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitable Bank. Challenger Bank, an Equitable Bank subsidiary, supports credit unions across Canada (six million members). Its Personal Banking division has five business lines, while Commercial Banking operates through seven business lines.

EQB’s core banking system is in the cloud and takes pride in its digital banking capabilities. Moreover, the regional bank boasts a “fortress” balance sheet owing to a prudent risk appetite and very low credit losses. Besides a nearly 100% secured loan book, it holds first credit positions on all loans.

In the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal 2023 (three months ended June 30, 2023), revenue and net income jumped 90.4% and 122.5% to $312.55 million and $130.92 million versus Q2 fiscal 2023. For the first half of fiscal 2023, revenue and net income grew 65% and 57% year over year to $580.37 million and $230.44 million.

Like most lenders, EQB raised its provision for credit losses (+149.2% to $13 million). Its president and chief executive officer (CEO), Andrew Moor, said, “Significant growth in our customer base, strong customer engagement and our plans to continue to bring innovation to the market give me well-founded confidence that we are set to thrive in the years ahead.”

Moor added that EQB provides Canadians with better value from the banking industry, including no-fee, high-interest digital services. Chadwick Westlake, EQB’s chief financial officer, expects to start fiscal 2024 strong following the standout performance. The earnings per share of 3.41% in Q2 fiscal 2023 was the highest in a quarter.  

Big things are coming

Laurentian Bank, another regional bank, is lording it over the big banks. At $39.45 per share, the year-to-date gain is 25.67%, while the dividend yield is a lucrative 4.65% (39.22% payout ratio). The $1.71 billion lender offers a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for clients in Canada and the United States.  

Some industry experts speculate LB will soon be on the selling block after announcing a strategic review. Gabriel Dechaine, an analyst at National Bank, said Canada’s Big Six banks are potential buyers. However, reports say Toronto-Dominion Bank and Scotiabank will not make a bid.

Still, LB is in the second year of a three-year strategic plan and is confident big things are coming to the bank. Its president and CEO Rania Llewellyn said LB had optimized its funding profile and ended Q2 fiscal 2023 with a very strong liquidity position and capital level. LB also launched its digital account opening solution during the quarter.

Good alternatives

Canadian big banks are solid investments and bedrocks of stability. However, EQB and Laurentian Bank outshine them, because the regional banks still have room to grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, EQB, and Laurentian Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Royal Bank Stock in 2000, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Tony Dong

Royal Bank has historically been a great investment, but I’d rather do this instead.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Turn $30,000 Into $90,000 With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A portfolio of three TSX dividend stocks can turn a $30,000 investment into $90,000 in less than 20 years.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one value stock worth holding for years.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

Avoid OAS Clawback: 3 Smart CPP Boosting Strategies

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The OAS clawback is a bummer. Retirees can avoid it and boost retirement income, including the CPP, with proven strategies.

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy Apple, Here’s a Canadian Bank I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a good stock, but I'd buy Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) first.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy NVIDIA: Here’s a Banking Stock I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is popular, but Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is much cheaper, and has a higher dividend yield.

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Bank Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Royal Bank Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are my top three reasons why Royal Bank could be one of the best Canadian dividend stocks to buy…

Read more »

Silhouette of bull in front of setting sun
Bank Stocks

Bull Market Buy: 2 Stocks Just Waiting to Soar

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors looking for outsized gains can consider investing in cheap stocks such as BlackRock and Goldman Sachs right now.

Read more »