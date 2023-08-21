Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 21

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 21

The TSX Composite benchmark slid 2.9% last week to post its worst performance in 23 weeks.

The Canadian stock market traded on a mixed note on Friday, as rising treasury bond yields and the possibility of more interest rate hikes kept equity investors wary of taking risks. Despite falling by as much as 128 points during the intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the highly volatile session with minor gains of six points at 19,818, close to its lowest level in more than a month.

Even as utility, healthcare, and energy stocks traded on a firm note during the day, weakness in other key market sectors, such as financials, consumer non-cyclicals, and technology, pulled the main TSX index downward.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Manulife Financial, Trisura Group, iA Financial, and International Petroleum were the worst-performing TSX stocks on August 18, as they fell at least 2.2% each.

In contrast, K92 Mining, Northland Power, Energy Fuels, and Denison Mines became the day’s top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as they rose at least 4% each.

Shares of Boralex (TSX:BLX) climbed 1.6% in the last session, extending its weekly gains to more than 10%. Last week’s sharp rally in BLX stock came after the Kingsey Falls-headquartered renewable energy firm announced its upbeat second-quarter financial results on August 14.

In the June quarter, Boralex’s revenue strengthened by 25% year over year to $210 million, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $196.1 million. Besides other positive factors, higher electricity prices in some of its key markets also drove the company’s adjusted quarterly earnings up by 90% from a year ago to $0.19 per share, boosting investors’ confidence. Despite these gains, however, Boralex stock is still down nearly 18% on a year-to-date basis at $32.98 per share.

Based on their daily trade volume, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Canadian Natural Resources, and Cenovus Energy were the most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

The Canadian market benchmark slipped by 2.9% last week, registering its worst performance in 23 weeks.

Looking ahead, commodity prices across the board were mixed early Monday morning, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy TSX index today. While no major economic releases are due, TSX Composite may still remain volatile today as investors wait for large banks to report their quarterly earnings later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Trisura Group. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and International Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

