Home » Investing » 3 Stellar Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

3 Stellar Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and two other Canadian stocks that have what it takes to beat the markets over the long run.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person builds a rock tower on a beach.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re a relatively young investor seeking to position your portfolio in a way to build immense retirement wealth over time, the recent August market pullback should be viewed as a good thing! If you’ve got the liquidity, how could a sell-off in markets be a bad thing? Though the bearish commentary is likely to come out in full force again, I’d not get caught up in the nerve-rattling headlines.

At the end of the day, market corrections and seasonal pullbacks are part of a healthy bull market. Though they’re not pleasant in the moment, buyers on such dips can better position themselves for the long haul, as they pursue shares of wonderful companies at lower prices.

In this piece, we’ll check out three stellar stocks that Canadian investors may wish to target as the August slump continues.

CN Rail

CN Rail (TSX:CNR) stock is fresh off a correction, now down around 11% from its all-time high. Over the years, CNR stock has endured its fair share of pullbacks. Every time, it has recovered, even in the face of macro uncertainty.

At this juncture, CNR is in a bit of a rut of nearly two years. With a modest 19.5 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple and a 2.05% dividend yield, I view CNR stock as more of a contrarian value pick than a Dividend Aristocrat that’s lost its way.

Sure, macro headwinds and rail industry challenges could persist for another year, as recession rocks the Canadian economy. Still, CN Rail stands out as one of the wide-moat companies that will eventually find its way. Perhaps more management changes may be needed to bring CN Rail stock out of its funk. Regardless, I’d not bet against the time-tested $100 billion firm in its moment of pressure.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) isn’t as exciting as some of the American mega-cap tech companies, especially those with front-row seats to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). What Constellation does have, though, is a knack for spotting value in the Canadian software scene. Of course, small-cap Canadian tech can be a tough place to invest in unless you’re a seasoned veteran.

Fortunately, Canadian investors don’t need to be one to benefit from the rise of intriguing Canadian software startups. Through Constellation Software, investors are getting stellar managers who know how to create long-term value via tech-focused M&A.

The $56.9 billion company isn’t a secret anymore. However, I do think it can continue its pace of gains for investors, as it looks to make new all-time highs after its latest summertime breakout. At 30.6 times forward price-to-earnings, CSU stock makes for a great buy if you’re looking to score TSX-beating results over time.

National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) stock just slipped below $100 per share after falling alongside the broader S&P 500 in August. At 10.7 times trailing price-to-earnings, I view the relatively small ($33.6 billion market cap) bank as one of the best bets of the peer group. Like it or not, new highs are within striking distance, with shares down just around 5% from its peak.

Given how many of National’s bigger brothers are in their own bear markets (down 20% or more from highs), I’d argue National’s relative performance is remarkable. I think NA stock can keep outpacing its bigger brothers, even as the recession moves closer. It’s an incredibly well-run bank that may also be one of the most innovative in Canada!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

grow dividends
Bank Stocks

A Dividend Titan I’d Buy Over Royal Bank Stock

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock may be a better value bet than Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock going…

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy Scotiabank Stock for its 6.7% Dividend Yield?

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock offers terrific value and great income in the middle of August, which is why…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Bank Stocks

Banking on Success: 2 Financial Stocks That Still Have Room to Grow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two financial stocks, but not big banks, outperforms in 2023 because of their visible growth potential.

Read more »

woman data analyze
Bank Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Royal Bank Stock in 2000, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Tony Dong

Royal Bank has historically been a great investment, but I’d rather do this instead.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Turn $30,000 Into $90,000 With These 3 TSX Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A portfolio of three TSX dividend stocks can turn a $30,000 investment into $90,000 in less than 20 years.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) is one value stock worth holding for years.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

Avoid OAS Clawback: 3 Smart CPP Boosting Strategies

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The OAS clawback is a bummer. Retirees can avoid it and boost retirement income, including the CPP, with proven strategies.

Read more »

think thought consider
Bank Stocks

Before You Buy Apple, Here’s a Canadian Bank I’d Buy First

| Andrew Button

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a good stock, but I'd buy Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) first.

Read more »