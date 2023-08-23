Home » Investing » Before You Buy Amazon, Here’s a Growth Stock I’d Buy First

Before You Buy Amazon, Here’s a Growth Stock I’d Buy First

Here’s why I think Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could be a better buy relative to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in this current market.

Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

With its e-commerce and cloud computing business spanning worldwide, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one stock that every investor targets. Additionally, with its increasing hold in the digital advertising market, this stock has significant growth prospects in the long run. 

So, should investors join the bandwagon? 

Well, before buying Amazon, there is one growth stock that they must check out. It is none other than Canada’s very own Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Apart from its home country, this e-commerce platform operator focuses on the U.S., Latin America, Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Asia Pacific markets. Shopify enables merchants to display and market their goods via several online and offline channels while providing payment, shipping and fulfillment solutions.

Here are some reasons why Shopify can be an excellent growth stock. 

Chatbots for merchants and loads of other AI tools

Shopify is increasingly implementing AI tools to improve the experience for its merchants. For instance, the company has recently introduced an app called Sidekick. It can help sellers understand why their sales have slowed down and enable them to do several things like change their store design, launch seasonal sales, etc. 

Furthermore, the platform has introduced a wide array of artificial intelligence (AI) tools in Shopify Magic, which can help merchants write product descriptions, headings for their online stores, email subject headlines, and more.  

The greater the value Shopify can provide to its core clients (business owners), the stickier its platform becomes. These sorts of value-added pieces are ultra-important to understanding why Shopify remains a great long-term pick.

Acquisition of Deliverr for seamless merchant fulfillment

As of early July, Shopify officially completed its acquisition of Deliverr. This deal will help the Canadian e-commerce giant to seamlessly manage its merchant inventory from “port to porch.” It includes handling shipments right from arrival at domestic ports through the warehouse network, sales channels, and, ultimately, to the customer’s doorstep. 

Shopify also plans to roll out Shop Promise, a feature that will allow merchants to avail reliable next-day and two-day deliveries all across the United States. Furthermore, sellers will get the benefit of multichannel inventory management, along with maintaining a balance between their inventory supply and customer demand.  

Strong financial performance in Q1 2023

These added features all sound great. But if Shopify isn’t bringing home the bacon for investors, it all doesn’t matter.

The good news for investors is that Shopify has been posting strong performance of late. In the company’s first quarter, gross merchandise volume grew 15% on a year-over-year basis to US$49.6 billion. Its total revenue appreciated to US$1.5 billion, showing 25% growth from the first quarter of 2022 and a 27% increase on a constant currency basis. Additionally, its subscription solutions revenue and monthly recurring revenue appreciated by 11% and 10%, reaching US$382 million and US$116 million, respectively.  

Bottom line  

All these factors adequately showcase Shopify’s tremendous growth potential in the long run. Thus, investors who are thinking of investing in a stock like Amazon should consider purchasing Shopify first. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

funds, money, nest egg
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks for a Million-Dollar Retirement

| Puja Tayal

Do you want a million-dollar retirement with a $6,500 annual investment in TFSA? You need a portfolio that gives 20%…

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Tech Stocks

Heard of Topicus Stock? Here’s Why You’re Missing Out

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Topicus stock (TSXV:TOI) has a backer that most investors in the tech sector are familiar with, priming it for enormous…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,280 Per Year in Tax-Free Income and Avoid the OAS Clawback

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy can help Canadian seniors put more money in their pockets.

Read more »

work from home
Tech Stocks

Young Investors: 1 Cheap Canadian Technology Stock That Could Soar

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one high-growth tech stock I wouldn't dare bet against even at these heights.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Pssst: Are Your High-Yield Dividend Stocks Actually Safe?

| Puja Tayal

Some mid-cap stocks slashed dividends and announced a major reorganization. It is time to see if your high-yield dividend stocks…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income? Turn $15,000 Into $100 Every Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows and high yields, these three TXS stocks can deliver a monthly passive income of $100.

Read more »

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Growing Your Retirement Nest Egg? Top Dividend Stocks for Canadian RRSPs and TFSAs

| Andrew Walker

Canadian savers are using their self-directed Registered Retirement Savings Plan and Tax-Free Savings Account to create investment portfolios.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

3 Growth Stocks That Could Double by 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks could double in price in the near future. And I'm talking in 2024!

Read more »