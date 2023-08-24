Home » Investing » Piping Hot: 2 Pizza Stocks With Mouthwatering Yields

Piping Hot: 2 Pizza Stocks With Mouthwatering Yields

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and another pizza stock are worth the price of admission for the dividends and gains potential.

Image source: Getty Images

Pizza stocks haven’t been nearly as hot as they were during the pandemic’s lockdown days. Undoubtedly, it’s not hard to imagine many folks got a bit sick of pizza during lockdowns. Fast forward to today, and many of the top pizza plays have endured a painful fall off their highs.

As consumers get a taste for pizza again, I view the pizza plays as very intriguing buys on the recent dip. Their delivery capabilities are up to speed. And even as a recession approaches at some point over the next few quarters, I continue to view pizza as a relatively affordable and tasty option to feed a rather sizeable group of people.

So, without further ado, let’s have a peek at two pizza stocks with strong, well-supported dividends.

Domino’s Pizza

First, we have Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), which is currently in recovery mode after a 47% peak-to-trough fall. Indeed, the pandemic tailwind days may be over, but consumers clearly still have a taste for pizza, as evidenced by the remarkable 29% pop in the stock since its June lows. I think the recent momentum could be the start of a sustainable move toward highs not seen since late 2021.

The company expects to expand by a considerable amount (hitting 5,000 stores by fiscal 2029) over the next few years. As it does, I think it’ll be tough to bet against shares of DPZ. Today, the stock goes for 28.9 times trailing price to earnings. That’s not too high a price to pay for growth.

The dividend yield sits at 1.27%. It’s not the highest yield of the pizza plays, but one that has a runway for growth! If you’re a fan of Domino’s Pizza, why not give its stock a try?

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) stands out as a cheaper and more bountiful pizza stock. Though it may not be as growthy as the likes of Domino’s, I still think the shares have a lot to offer at these modest multiples. The stock has been in rally mode since bottoming in March 2020. Despite the nice multi-year run, shares are still 17% off all-time highs just shy of $18 per share. I think it’s just a matter of time before new highs are met.

The 6.13% yield is juicy. It’s safe and could grow at a decent pace, as Pizza Pizza continues to tout its impressive value proposition. Indeed, Pizza Pizza offers a magnificent value for money. As a recession hits, one has to imagine Pizza Pizza could gain a bit of share from rivals in its markets of operation. In that regard, Pizza Pizza is not only a bountiful play — it’s a more defensive one.

The Foolish bottom line

Pizza stocks are really heating up again. I think they could get even hotter, regardless of whether a downturn rocks the economy over the next few years. Between Domino’s and Pizza Pizza, I have to go with the latter. Why? The yield is too good to pass up, as too is the value proposition ahead of what could be a consumer slowdown.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Domino's Pizza. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

