Home » Investing » 2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in August

2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in August

These two top renewable energy stocks offer incredible long-term growth potential, making them two of the best stocks to buy now.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.

Source: Getty Images

Some of the best investments you’ll make when buying stocks to hold for the long haul is when you find the highest-quality companies in an industry that have plenty of growth potential. That’s why top renewable energy stocks are some of the best investments to buy this August.

Countries and businesses all around the world are already investing trillions of dollars in green energy to help transition the world to cleaner energy sources. In addition, the energy industry is one of the most important sectors in our economy, and the global demand for energy is constantly growing every year.

Therefore, top renewable energy stocks could not only offer you significant long-term growth potential as the world transitions to cleaner energy, but it’s possible that the best of the best will continue to offer exciting returns even beyond that.

So, if you’re looking to gain exposure to top renewable energy stocks, here are two of the best to buy right now.

One of the cheapest renewable energy stocks to buy now

While stocks across multiple sectors have been impacted over the last year, in the renewable energy sector, one of the cheapest stocks to buy now is Northland Power (TSX:NPI).

Trading at roughly $26 a share, Northland is down more than 40% from its 52-week high, a significant fall for a renewable energy stock that is typically quite robust and recession-resistant.

Northland generates electricity from renewable sources such as wind, solar, and natural gas. It owns approximately three gigawatts (net 2.6 gigawatts) of operational capacity and aims to ensure predictable cash flow by securing long-term contracts, typically with government entities or reliable corporate partners.

It also has an impressive development pipeline. In fact, while Northland has 2.6 gigawatts of net operating capacity, it has another two gigawatts under construction or in advanced development. That’s equivalent to 77% of its current operating capacity, showing significant growth potential for Northland in the coming years.

Therefore, while the renewable energy stock is trading undervalued, it’s one of the top investments to buy now. Although management is now guiding to the lower end of its guidance, Northland is still expected to generate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of at least $1.2 billion and free cash flow per share of at least $1.30.

So, with Northland trading at an enterprise multiple of 10.5 times, below its 10-year average of 14.3 times, and with its dividend now yielding roughly 4.6%, it’s certainly one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy now and hold for the long haul.

A massive green energy stock with operations all over the world

In addition to Northland Power, there’s no question that Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is another excellent renewable energy stock to buy now.

Brookfield Renewable boasts 24,000 megawatts of generating capacity with assets spanning five continents, diversified across hydro, wind, solar, and distributed energy.

Much like Northland, the company enjoys consistent cash inflows, mainly from long-term contracts. In fact, even as inflation was surging and impacting the operations of stocks across several sectors over the last year, Brookfield’s EBITDA continued to increase, gaining over 6.5% in 2022.

That means in the last 20 years, only twice did Brookfield’s EBITDA decrease year over year, and one of those years was 2020, the first year of the pandemic. The other year, 2015, its EBITDA fell by just 3.2%.

So, not only is Brookfield a reliable stock that can weather worsening economic environments, but it also offers consistent growth potential, along with an attractive quarterly distribution. Currently, Brookfield offers a yield of roughly 5.2% and has a dividend-growth streak of 13 years.

So, while it trades roughly 30% off its 52-week high, it’s easily one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Northland Power. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Pembina Pipeline Stock Can Afford Its 6.4% Dividend Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

Pembina Pipeline stock currently offers shareholders a dividend yield of 6.4%. With a payout ratio of below 60%, can PPL…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Energy Stocks

Before You Buy Tourmaline Stock: Here’s a Dividend Stock I’d Buy First

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tourmaline (TSX:TOU) stock soared in share price, plunged, and is up again. Here's why I'd pick this dividend stock over…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Energy Stocks

Here’s How TC Energy Can Afford to Pay You a 7.7% Dividend

| Brian Paradza, CFA

TC Energy is a high-yield Canadian dividend stock that could afford to pay investors a 7.7% dividend yield over the…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 21

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark slid 2.9% last week to post its worst performance in 23 weeks.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Here’s How Enbridge Can Afford its 7.6% Dividend Yield

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) has an extremely high dividend yield. Here's how the company can afford to pay it.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 18

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite benchmark remains on track to end this week deep in the negative territory.

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Is TC Energy Stock a Buy Now for its 7.7% Dividend Yield?

| Andrew Walker

TRP stock looks oversold. Is more downside on the way?

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

Suncor Stock: Time to Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is lagging its peers. Is a turnaround on the way?

Read more »