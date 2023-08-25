Home » Investing » 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding North of 7%

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding North of 7%

Canadian investors can buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and two other ultra-high-yielders with their TFSA or RRSP funds.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The stock market isn’t having a very good August, with the TSX Index falling just over 0.5% on Thursday. As the Federal Reserve (the Fed) sheds more light on where it goes from here with rates and inflation, things could easily take a turn for the worst.

The August slump could set the stage for a market correction (that’s a drop of at least 10%). But investors need not fear, as a correction is a good thing, unless you need to get out of stocks over the near term.

Further, you don’t need to hit near-term performance targets to impress clients. As such, I’d argue that for most investors, especially long-term thinkers who aren’t just in markets to make a quick buck, is a really good thing!

Dividend stocks fall while their dividend yields rise

Now, that’s hard to believe, especially if you’ve already got plenty of skin in the game. It’s never easy to check over your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan), or FHSA (First Home Savings Account), only to see it’s down big time after a brutal day for broader markets. Sure, it’s discouraging. And sure, it can be tough to justify doubling down or buying more shares of your favourite businesses. It’s easy to think you’re wrong and the market is right.

However, all you have to do is look back to last October, when things could not be more grim. That turned out to be a fantastic time to be a net buyer of stocks. Indeed, the artificial intelligence (AI) boom followed, and the rest is history. Though we can’t turn back time, I think investors should continue to look forward to lower prices and higher yields.

In this piece, we’ll look at dividend stocks that have seen their yields skyrocket amid their declines.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has been under pressure for well over a year now. The stock’s at a fresh two-year low at around $46 per share. As shares sagged, the dividend yield has risen accordingly. Now, at 7.62%, the yield is becoming impressive.

Though the dividend is becoming quite a hefty commitment, I just don’t see the company reducing its payout, even as a Canadian recession brings forth more pain. Enbridge is committed to its income-focused investors, and with that, I expect those who buy on weakness will do well and continue collecting the fat income payments.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is a well-run telecom that’s fallen on hard times. The stock now yields more than 6.3% at the time of writing. That’s close to the highest yield shares have had outside of crisis-level conditions. Though high rates (more to come?) are a prominent headwind, I believe the stock is oversold and a tad on the undervalued side.

Even if rates stay high, the dividend yield alone makes it a must-buy for income seekers. Of course, additional rate hikes could drag the stock even lower, but all considered, I find it hard to bet against the name here.

AT&T

If a 6.3% yield isn’t good enough for you, American telecom firm AT&T (NYSE:T) may be to your liking. The dividend yield sits at a whopping 7.8% right now. As it flirts with 8%, the dividend could be at risk of a big cut. For now, the firm is doing its best to cut costs where it can.

Hopefully, it can trim up to $2 billion in savings. With decent cash flows and lead cable headwinds, however, the dividend shouldn’t be viewed nearly as safe as the likes of a Canadian telecom yielding less than 7%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

This Is by FAR the Easiest Way to Increase Your Passive Income by 9.5%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to increase your passive income without putting your career on the line, this is the best way…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

After a meaningful decline in the dividend stock, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a good chance of beating the market!

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Create a Passive-Income Stream of $7,850 With No Upfront Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees need to save for every type of scenario, which is hard without an income stream. That's why this passive-income…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

The Road to Financial Freedom: Top 3 Stocks for Canadian Retirement Accounts

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for a handful of stocks for your retirement account? Here are three options to make the road…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into a Gold Mine Starting With $10,000

| Kay Ng

Turn your TFSA into a gold mine one solid dividend stock at a time, starting with this reliable regulated utility.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $8,000 in goeasy Stock in 2003, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock surged in share price over the last few years, but is that likely to happen again for…

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

How Retired Couples Can Earn $11,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy generates tax-free income without bumping you into a higher tax bracket or putting OAS at risk of…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks on the TSX?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge stock features among high-yield dividend stocks to take a chance on. Four other options offer intriguing prospects.

Read more »