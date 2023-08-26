Home » Investing » 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 30 Years

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for 30 Years

I’d be willing to hold TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another top Canadian bank stock for decades.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

As the August slump continues, value investors should be thinking of getting a buy list ready. Indeed, a stock market pullback in the range of 5-15% is only a bad thing if you don’t have cash on the sidelines to take advantage of lower prices. Even if you don’t have extra cash, just sitting on the sidelines, ready to be put to work on a market bargain, you need not worry, unless you need the cash out at some point in the near future.

Indeed, that’s why you should only commit money that you don’t intend to use at any point over the next three to five years. Personally, I suggest investing with a time horizon of five years at minimum, given recessions and bear markets tend to need a bit of time to recover from.

Further, it’s never a good idea to try to steer clear of any potential market chaos, as Mr. Market is so incredibly unpredictable on a day-to-day or even month-to-month basis! Over the years, though, the trend is higher, and it’s this horizon that can enrich prudent investors with a nose for value.

In this piece, we’ll check out two top dividend stocks in Canada that I’d be willing to hold, not just for the next five years but for the next 10, 20, or even 30 years! They’re wonderful businesses that have wide moats and the ability to take retirement portfolios to the next level.

TD Bank

Up first, we have a Canadian bank that’s steadily improved its presence south of the border. Indeed, TD Bank‘s (TSX:TD) venture south could help it nudge growth rates higher over the long run. The domestic banking scene may not be “growthy,” but it is on some pretty solid footing. With the perfect mix of U.S. and Canadian exposure, TD is a very compelling bank stock for Canadian investors seeking the best of both worlds.

Of late, TD’s U.S. exposure has worked against it in a big way. The stock already felt the hit earlier this year, when U.S. regional banks faced considerable pressure at the hands of a few notable runs and failures. On Tuesdays, TD stock fell 1.2%, giving back a bit of ground it gained through the summer. A big part was investor jitters over some regional bank downgrades. I view the reaction as overdone. In due time, the regional woes will pass, and TD may be in a spot to get a good value for money once it’s ready to conduct mergers & acquisitions again.

TD probably won’t make a splash down south over the next few quarters. However, over the next few years, I’d bank on such a deal happening. For long-term investors, TD is a stellar bargain at less than 10.5 times trailing price to earnings. The 4.6% dividend yield is also solid. Though perhaps less competitive versus Guaranteed Investment Certificates these days!

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a pretty boring business with one of the widest moats in North America. The company has been steadily growing, thanks in part to smart acquisitions over the years. As a downturn hits the economy, expect it to be business as usual for the major North American waste collector. It’s had little issue weaving past inflation’s blow.

With strong pricing power and the ability to withstand a recession, WCN stock deserves to trade at its more than 40 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple. My takeaway? Just stash the stock for years or even decades at a time. The industry is unlikely to change over the timespan, in my opinion.

The dividend yield is less impressive at 0.74%. However, it’s poised for growth over the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

How to Get Your TFSA to $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how TFSA investors can diversify their portfolios and create a retirement nest egg worth $1 million.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Dividend Beast I’d Buy Over TD Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) is a great stock -- don't get me wrong. But this other bank stock offers just a bit…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here Are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Want fast-growing passive-income streams. These three TSX stocks could be great picks for long-term income and growth investors.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Government Workers: CPP Will Reduce Your Pension!

| Andrew Button

You stop receiving your pension "bridge benefit" when you get CPP, but you can still collect dividend income from index…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Investing

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $500 Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors who have some cash should look to no-brainer stocks like Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) and others in late August.

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

You Need to Earn $5,500/Month to Get a $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit Every Month

| Puja Tayal

Are you retiring in 2023? You can get maximum CPP of $1,855/month if your last monthly income was $5,500 and…

Read more »

Index funds
Investing

3 Red-Hot TSX Stocks to Own This Summer

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors who are on the hunt for growth this summer should look to red-hot TSX stocks like Maple Leaf…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield TSX stocks look oversold.

Read more »