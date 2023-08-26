Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Canadian Government Workers: CPP Will Reduce Your Pension!

Canadian Government Workers: CPP Will Reduce Your Pension!

You stop receiving your pension “bridge benefit” when you get CPP, but you can still collect dividend income from index funds or stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.

Image source: Getty Images.

Do you work for the Government of Canada?

If so, did you know that your pension might be clawed back once you take Canada Pension Plan (CPP) benefits?

It’s not something most people know about, but it’s true. The pension you receive when you retire from the Federal Government includes both the pension itself and a bridge benefit. The bridge benefit is designed to make up for the fact that you aren’t receiving CPP yet (assuming that you take your employer pension before you take CPP). Once you get CPP, this portion of your pension will cease being paid. The result for many retiring government workers is a monthly pension benefit that is much lower than they thought it would be.

Bridge benefit

In order to understand how the CPP reduces your employer-sponsored pension, we first need to understand what the bridge benefit is. The Federal Government defines a pension bridge benefit as “A temporary amount payable from the date your pension begins until age 65 or when CPP or QPP disability benefits begin, whichever occurs first.”

If you are like most government workers, you’ll have the option to retire before you start taking CPP. If you do so, your employer will pay you a little extra to “bridge the gap” between what you’re getting and what you would be getting if you had both CPP and your other pension. It’s basically a “top-up” that is in addition to what you earned under your employer’s pension benefits calculations.

When you start receiving CPP, there is no “gap” that needs to be “bridged” any longer, so your monthly pension payout is reduced. For most government workers, this means that taking CPP does not actually increase their pension income. A few I’ve talked to have even said that when they took CPP, their total pension income went down! This outcome is definitely not the intended one, and I wouldn’t rule out some embellishment on the part of those informing me of it. It wouldn’t surprise me if it happened occasionally. At any rate, the receipt of CPP certainly reduces the portion of your pension income that comes from your employer’s plan.

Idea: Supplement your retirement income with investments

If you’re concerned about CPP reducing your pension income, you could consider investing in an Registered Retirement Savings Plan or Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Along with CPP, Old Age Security, and other pension plans, these accounts are among the best assets you can own for building retirement income. Holding dividend stocks inside such accounts can be a good idea, as such stocks pay you cash income.

Consider Fortis (TSX:FTS). It’s a Canadian utility stock with a 4% dividend yield. At that yield, $100,000 invested into FTS pays out $4,000 per year. That’s not a bad little income supplement right there. And it could grow. Over the last 49 years, FTS has raised its dividend each and every single year. It aims to do more dividend hikes in the years ahead. If Fortis can pull off just one more dividend hike, it will become a “Dividend King” — a company with an uninterrupted 50 years of dividend growth.

With dividend stocks like Fortis in a TFSA, you can pile up a lot of passive income tax-free. Over time, that could add to your retirement income significantly.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

stock data
Dividend Stocks

You Need to Earn $5,500/Month to Get a $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit Every Month

| Puja Tayal

Are you retiring in 2023? You can get maximum CPP of $1,855/month if your last monthly income was $5,500 and…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield TSX stocks look oversold.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 68 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $337.45/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides stable growth and passive income, which can be incredibly lucrative if reinvested!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Earn $100/month in passive income with this under-$10 dividend stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding North of 7%

| Joey Frenette

Canadian investors can buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) and two other ultra-high-yielders with their TFSA or RRSP funds.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

This Is by FAR the Easiest Way to Increase Your Passive Income by 9.5%

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to increase your passive income without putting your career on the line, this is the best way…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

After a meaningful decline in the dividend stock, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a good chance of beating the market!

Read more »