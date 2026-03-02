Will a Stronger Loonie Reshape TSX Returns?

The Canadian dollar is strengthening. A stronger loonie could reshape TSX sector performance to benefit domestically focused companies.

The Canadian dollar has been gaining strength this year. That shift carries implications for TSX investors. A stronger loonie affects sectors differently and could even result in sector leadership on the market shifting.

For investors, the impact of a stronger loonie can reshape returns. Here’s a look at three companies that could be impacted in different ways by that growing currency strength.

Short-term currency headwinds

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a name known by most investors. Canadian Natural is one of the largest energy producers in Canada. The company earns the bulk of its revenue in U.S. dollars. A rising Canadian dollar reduces the value of every U.S.‑dollar barrel sold, even if production volumes remain unchanged.

This means that when faced with a stronger loonie, U.S.-denominated revenue converts into fewer Canadian dollars during earnings season. That’s a natural headwind that impacts both earnings and cash flow.

That could lead to margins tightening if oil prices don’t rise to offset the stronger loonie.

Fortunately, Canadian Natural’s low-cost structure helps cushion that impact. The company is known for its long-life and efficient operations that make it a super cash-flow generator.

That still stands true over the longer term, despite any shorter-term impact any stronger loonie will have on the company.

An integrated model to soften the impact

Like Canadian Natural, Suncor (TSX:SU) will face similar changes as a result of a stronger loonie. Suncor’s upstream revenue is tied to U.S.-dollar pricing. An appreciating loonie reduces the value of that revenue when converted back to Canadian dollars.

Fortunately, this is where Suncor’s well-known integrated model provides a buffer. Retail and refining operations benefit from lower import costs under a stronger loonie. This helps to offset some of the pressure on the upstream business.

Downstream margins often improve when the loonie strengthens because imported crude and refined products become cheaper.

A stronger Canadian dollar can also reduce certain capital and maintenance costs tied to imported equipment and materials, improving project economics across its refining network.

In short, Suncor is still exposed to currency shifts, but its diversified operations insulate it more than pure-play producers.

Domestic and international exposure

Turning to financials, Manulife (TSX:MFC) stands on the opposite side of the currency equation. As a financial services company with significant domestic operations and growing exposure internationally, Manulife benefits from a stronger Canadian dollar and the reduced currency volatility that comes with that stronger loonie.

Financial institutions typically see smoother investment income and reduced hedging costs when currency volatility declines.

An appreciating loonie improves purchasing power and supports investment income stability, particularly across Manulife’s core international markets in Asia.

Manulife’s business mix makes it well‑positioned in an environment where the Canadian dollar continues to strengthen.

For dividend and stability‑focused investors, this currency backdrop enhances Manulife’s appeal.

A stronger loonie favours domestic winners

A strengthening Canadian dollar reshapes TSX performance in clear ways. Canadian Natural faces pressure due to its U.S.‑dollar revenue base. Suncor benefits from integrated operations but still sees upstream drag. Finally, Manulife gains from currency stability and diversified global exposure.

A stronger loonie benefits domestically focused companies with lower currency risks. Conversely, exporters and commodity producers face headwinds.

If anything, this shift and underlying market rotation strengthen the need for investors to diversify their portfolios.