Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

3 Stocks Retirees Should Absolutely Love

Retirees could enjoy a risk-free passive income with these three dividend stocks.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement

Image source: Getty Images

As equity markets deliver inflation-beating returns, retirees should consider investing in stocks despite the risks. They would be prudent to invest in stocks with solid underlying businesses that generate stable and predictable cash flows. Considering these factors, here are my three top picks.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) operates a highly regulated midstream energy business and has a strong presence in the growing renewable energy space. Commodity price fluctuations will impact only 2% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), while around 80% is inflation-protected. So, the company’s cash flows are stable and predictable, irrespective of the economic outlook. The company’s financial position also looks healthy, with its liquidity at $12.4 billion as of June 30.

Meanwhile, the midstream energy company has paid dividends for 68 consecutive years. Besides, it has hiked its dividends at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10% for the previous 28 years. Its forward yield currently stands at 7.58%.

Further, Enbridge is progressing with its $17 billion in secured growth projects, which could continue to drive its financials in the coming years. Along with these investments, operational optimization, favourable rate revisions, and organic growth could boost its adjusted EBITDA at an annualized rate of 4-6% through 2025 and around 5% after that. So, I believe Enbridge’s future payouts are safe, thus making it an ideal buy for retirees.

Fortis

Another TSX stock that would be ideal for retirees is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a utility company that services 3.4 million customers. With 93% of its assets involved in the transmission and distribution business and long-term contracts protecting 99% of its assets, the company consistently delivers stable financials. It has provided an average total shareholders’ return of 10.7% over the previous 20 years. Despite the challenging environment, the company is trading 1.6% higher this year.

Meanwhile, the utility company is expanding its rate base and has planned to invest around $22.3 billion from 2023 to 2027. These investments could expand its rate base at a CAGR of 6.2%, thus supporting its financial growth. Amid these growth initiatives, Fortis, which has raised its dividends for the previous 49 consecutive years, is confident of increasing its dividends at an annualized rate of 4-6% through 2027. Besides, it offers a forward dividend yield of 4.23% and trades 1.3 times its book value.

BCE

With telecommunication companies enjoying stable and predictable cash flows due to their recurring revenue streams, I have selected BCE (TSX:BCE) as my final pick. Meanwhile, digitization and growing remote working and e-commerce have raised the demand for telecommunication services. Amid the growing demand, BCE adopted a three-year aggressive capital investment strategy, investing around $14 billion from 2020 to 2022. Supported by these investments, the company has expanded its 5G, 5G+, and broadband infrastructure across Canada.

Meanwhile, the telecom company’s management has announced it is lowering its capital intensity this year, which could provide more free cash flows to reward its shareholders. Notably, the company has raised its dividends by over 5% yearly for the previous 15 years. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.9675/share, translating its forward yield to 6.87%. Given its growth prospects, stable cash flows, and high yield, BCE would be an excellent buy for retirees to enjoy a risk-free passive income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash Now? 1 Passive Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $947/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get off your phone and start making money, all while still watching your favourite trash TV! Then invest for even…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 65

| Puja Tayal

You often hear that it is best to delay your CPP benefit till age 70. But sometimes, it is better…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as TD Bank, Fortis, and Enbridge can help you earn passive income for life.

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Feast on Profits: Investing in Canada’s Food and Beverage Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s top food and beverage stocks continue to outperform in 2023 and are lower-risk options in this period of high…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want the $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP payments and benefit from a higher payout. But you can also supplement your CPP with…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 2 Discounted Stocks With Growing Yields

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Telus (TSX:T) are dividend stocks that have been clobbered severely in recent years.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for September 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Pet Valu are trading at a massive discount to analyst price target estimates.

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Brookfield Asset Management for its 4% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management stock offers you a tasty dividend yield of 3.9%. Here's why BAM stock is a good buy…

Read more »