Home » Investing » TFSA Growth: 2 Battered Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Results

TFSA Growth: 2 Battered Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Results

TFI International (TSX:TFII) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) are great growth stocks to consider for your TFSA today.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Money growing in soil , Business success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks can be a great addition to any long-term-focused Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Indeed, investing in higher-growth companies can entail heightened volatility. But it need not entail much higher risk, provided you conducted a valuation beforehand and are not overpaying.

High price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios in various growth stocks can be tough to get behind. However, if you’ve got a company with a competitive market edge and the means to keep growing at an above-average rate for years, the high P/E may be well deserved. In some instances, an even higher P/E may be deserved!

Regardless, investors mustn’t neglect valuation when it comes to those high-P/E growth stocks. If anything, you should put in more due diligence when evaluating a company and its market, given the stakes are higher when it comes to such names, especially if growth slips in any given quarter.

Personally, I find there’s no sense in differentiating between growth and value investing. A growth stock can be rich with value, just like an old-school company that’s lacking on the growth front.

In that regard, I’d like to point TFSA investors to two intriguing plays that may make for sound long-term investments. Both companies are growing quickly but have multiples that I believe aren’t all too excessive. If anything, you can consider each name as a value play that’s more than capable of above-average growth over time.

Consider shares of TFI International (TSX:TFII) and Waste Connections (TSX:WCN).

TFI International

TFI International may very well be Canada’s most underrated company. The $14.8 billion company is in the business of trucking. And though the trucker has been through more than its fair share of bumps in the road over the past few years, I believe management has learned from its past mistakes. Indeed, the TFI of today is much better than the one that stumbled in 2019 and 2020.

Though trucking demand is tied to the health of the economy, I still view TFI as more than capable of averaging high double-digit, top-line growth over the next 10 years. Recession or not, TFI offers a vital service with wonderful managers running the show.

At writing, the stock trades at 17.77 times trailing P/E, with a 1.06% dividend yield. I’d argue TFII stock ought to be worth at least 20 times P/E, given its long-term growth potential in the massive logistics market. TFII is a small fish in a massive pond. Even though the stock’s fresh off a new high, it still doesn’t look priced with growth in mind.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections is another low-tech growth company that may be worth betting on, even as shares move within striking distance of new all-time highs. Driven by smart acquisitions and excellent management moves, I believe the firm can grow at a 10% rate over the next 10 years, regardless of how many mild recessions hit the Canadian or American economy.

At the end of the day, defensive growth should be worth a fat premium. Today, the stock trades at 24.3 times forward P/E. Seems like a fair price to pay. But given the economic risks ahead, I’d argue a higher multiple may be warranted. In any case, WCN stock looks like a great TFSA holding for the decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits at Age 65

| Puja Tayal

You often hear that it is best to delay your CPP benefit till age 70. But sometimes, it is better…

Read more »

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as TD Bank, Fortis, and Enbridge can help you earn passive income for life.

Read more »

man is enthralled with a movie in a theater
Investing

Cineplex Stock Crashes 26%: What Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) stock hit record results, so why did shares drop by 26% during the latest earnings report?

Read more »

Female friends enjoying their dessert together at a mall
Dividend Stocks

Feast on Profits: Investing in Canada’s Food and Beverage Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s top food and beverage stocks continue to outperform in 2023 and are lower-risk options in this period of high…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Investing

Buy 4,650 Shares of This Stock for $2,000 in Dividends Every Year

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadian investors can pursue, growth, value, and $2,000 in annual dividends by grabbing shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT).

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks made huge moves on the TSX today, and for good reason. Yet all are still a buy…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Want the $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s the Salary You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

You can delay the CPP payments and benefit from a higher payout. But you can also supplement your CPP with…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Bank Stocks

Better Buy: Scotiabank or CIBC Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and CIBC (TSX:CM) are getting dirt-cheap as bank stocks keep on sinking lower.

Read more »