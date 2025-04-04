Spreading $7,000 across these five blue-chip stocks provides a solid foundation for long-term financial success.

Got $7,000? How I’d Spread It Across 5 Blue-Chip Stocks for an Investing Foundation

If you’ve just saved up $7,000 to invest, congratulations! It’s a great starting point for building a diversified, long-term investment portfolio. With commission-free platforms like Wealthsimple, you can maximize every dollar by investing in five top-tier blue-chip stocks. By spreading your money evenly across these stocks, you’d allocate roughly $1,400 to each, depending on the current share price. Here’s how I’d distribute my $7,000 for lasting financial growth.

1. Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a global leader in the convenience store and fuel retail sectors. With its impressive network of Circle K locations across North America and Europe, Couche-Tard has demonstrated consistent growth through both its retail and fuel sales. What makes this stock particularly attractive is its ability to adapt to evolving consumer habits. As electric vehicle (EV) adoption rises, the company is strategically expanding its network of EV charging stations, positioning itself to capture new sources of revenue.

Currently priced at about $71 per share, analysts suggest the stock is trading at a 16% discount, making it an attractive buy. Whether the economy is booming or struggling, Couche-Tard’s diversified operations ensure it remains a stable and long-term investment.

2. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) offers a unique opportunity for investors seeking stable cash flow. With a portfolio of utility, transportation, midstream, and data infrastructure assets, BIP provides critical services to global economies. Its diverse range of infrastructure projects, from toll roads to railroads, makes it resilient to economic fluctuations.

Trading at approximately $40 per unit, BIP offers an impressive 6.1% dividend yield, with analysts estimating a 26% discount on the stock. This combination of strong yield and solid growth potential makes BIP a prime candidate for those seeking reliable income and long-term growth in their portfolios.

3. Dollarama

When it comes to value retail, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) comes to mind. As a leading Canadian value retailer, Dollarama consistently performs well — even during economic downturns. The company’s success lies in its ability to offer affordable, everyday items to cost-conscious shoppers, a trend that’s only amplified during times of inflation.

Dollarama’s robust business model, combined with its extensive store network and adaptability to changing customer preferences, provides a solid foundation for future growth. At around $156 per share, analysts agree that the stock is fairly valued, with its market position and potential for growth making it an excellent choice for a diversified portfolio.

4. Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L), one of Canada’s largest retailers, offers a diverse business model spanning grocery stores, pharmacies, and financial services. As the parent company of familiar brands like Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw benefits from a stable revenue stream.

The company’s strong market presence, combined with its ability to capitalize on e-commerce and delivery services, positions it for continued success in an increasingly digital world. Loblaw’s steady growth and profitability make it a solid long-term investment. Its ability to weather economic storms and maintain profitability provides investors with a reliable income stream and a diversified growth opportunity. Investors should aim to buy on dips.

5. RBC

As one of Canada’s largest and most well-established financial institutions, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) or RBC offers investors both stability and growth. RBC is a diversified financial services provider, offering everything from banking and wealth management to insurance and investment services. Its strong financial performance and consistent dividend payouts have earned it a reputation for resilience, even during economic uncertainty.

Currently priced at about $158 per share, RBC offers a solid dividend yield of 3.7% and is currently trading at a 15% discount, according to analysts. As a cornerstone of the Canadian financial sector, RBC’s market leadership and robust capital position make it an essential part of any diversified portfolio.

The Foolish investor takeaway: Building a solid foundation for your portfolio

Spreading $7,000 across these five blue-chip stocks provides a solid foundation for long-term financial success. Alimentation Couche-Tard, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Dollarama, Loblaw, and Royal Bank of Canada offer a nice blend of stability, growth, and income potential. By carefully selecting top-tier companies across different sectors, you can ensure that your portfolio is well-diversified and poised for lasting growth. Make your $7,000 count by investing in blue-chip stocks today!