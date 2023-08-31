Home » Investing » Cannabis Stocks » Why Cannabis Stocks Are Flying Higher Again Today

Why Cannabis Stocks Are Flying Higher Again Today

Here’s why cannabis stocks, including TLRY, CRON, and ACB, are skyrocketing this week.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Pot stocks are a riskier investment

Image source: Getty Images

What happened?

Shares of marijuana companies continued to rally for a second consecutive day on Thursday. The TSX-listed shares of Tilray Brands (TSX:TLRY) were leading the rally in cannabis stocks this afternoon with more than 12% intraday gains, not only extending its week-to-date gains to 27% but also bringing its stock into the green territory on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Cronos Group (TSX:CRON) and Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) were up 10% and 6.2%, respectively, for the day.

So what?

Today’s big rally in pot stocks came a day after some news outlets claimed that top health officials in the United States are pushing to ease restrictions on marijuana, which could set the stage for cannabis companies like Tilray, Cronos, and Aurora to significantly expand their presence in the country.

According to a Bloomberg report published on Wednesday, a senior official at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) wrote to Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) administrator Anne Milgram to recommend reclassifying marijuana in a lower-risk drug category. A DEA official acknowledged receiving the recommendation letter from the HHS, and the agency expects to soon start its own review in this matter, the news report added.

Cannabis investors welcomed this news and reacted positively by triggering a rally in publicly listed pot stocks in Canada and the United States.

Now what?

Despite making consistent efforts for years and reportedly spending millions lobbying to legalize weed, cannabis companies have so far failed to obtain the desired results. These recent developments, however, reflect how authorities in the United States are apparently taking a more serious approach toward gradually easing restrictions on marijuana at the federal level, which could give a big boost to the marijuana industry across the globe.

In its fiscal year 2023 (ended in May), Tilray noted that “upon federal cannabis legalization in the U.S., Tilray is well positioned to immediately leverage its strong U.S. leadership position and strategic strengths,” which will open new opportunities for the cannabis giant and help it further expand the revenue base.

With its well-established distribution channels and large-scale business, TLRY could potentially become one of the biggest winners if restrictions on marijuana actually ease in the U.S. in the future.

But if you are a conservative investor, you may still not want to make your investment decisions all based on speculations, as cannabis stocks are usually extremely volatile and highly sensitive to any positive or negative news because such high volatility can hugely increase your risk profile.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Cannabis Stocks

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

If You’d Invested $10,000 in Canopy Growth Stock When Cannabis Became Legal, Here’s What You’d Be Left with Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

A large investment in Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) when cannabis was legalized may have seemed like a good idea at…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Never Liked Canopy Growth Stock? Time for a Fresh Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock (TSX:WEED) shares surged on Canadian legalization, yet today it's at penny stock status. So why buy?

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Are Cannabis Stocks a Good Buy in August 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian cannabis stocks such as Aurora Cannabis are high-risk investments in August 2023.

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Cannabis Stocks

U.S. Cannabis Stocks Are Ready for a Breakout

| Aditya Raghunath

U.S. cannabis stocks such as Green Thumb are solid long-term bets for Canadian investors.

Read more »

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

2 Cheap Cannabis Stocks Worth Keeping a Close Eye On

| Adam Othman

The heavily beaten-down cannabis stocks can offer a great growth opportunity to risk-tolerant investors in the right market conditions.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

3 Canadian Cannabis Stocks Poised for Explosive Growth

| Adam Othman

Heavily beaten-down cannabis stocks can offer explosive growth once the market is right.

Read more »

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Canadian Cannabis Stocks: A Budding Opportunity for Patient Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian cannabis stocks such as Cronos and Tilray are top investments for those with a high-risk appetite.

Read more »

tsx today
Cannabis Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 5

| Jitendra Parashar

The main TSX index’s winning streak continues, as it has been rallying for six consecutive sessions.

Read more »