Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 26

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, July 26

The important monthly personal consumption expenditure data from the United States will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Jitendra Parashar
Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Falling precious metals prices and mixed corporate earnings drove the Canadian stock market down for the third consecutive session on Thursday, even though investors continued to react positively to the Bank of Canada’s latest decision to slash policy interest rate. After declining by as much as 176 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index staged a recovery later to end the volatile session with a 32-point drop at 22,608.

On the one hand, metal mining and industrial stocks fell sharply yesterday. On the other hand, strong gains in other key sectors, including real estate, healthcare, and technology, limited the TSX benchmark’s losses.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Boyd Group Services, StorageVault Canada, Pan American Silver, Bombardier, and Fortuna Mining were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, diving by at least 4.9% each.

In contrast, Mullen Group (TSX:MTL) rallied by 9.3% to $14.50 per share, making it the session’s top-performing TSX stock. These gains in MTL stock came after the Okotoks-headquartered logistics firm announced its upbeat second-quarter financial results. In the quarter ended in June, Mullen’s revenue rose slightly by 0.3% year over year to $495.6 million, supported by new acquisitions and its focus on margin over market share.

Although negative foreign exchange movements and higher finance costs drove its adjusted quarterly earnings down by 5.1% from a year ago to $0.37 per share, they still exceeded Street analysts’ expectations of $0.29 per share. After the recent rally, MTL stock is now up 3.3% on a year-to-date basis and offers a 5.4% annualized dividend yield.

Seabridge Gold, West Fraser Timber, FirstService, and CES Energy were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, climbing by at least 5% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, Bank of Montreal, Veren, and TD Bank were the five most active stocks.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board were mixed early Friday morning, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

On the economic data front, in addition to Canada’s monthly budget balance figures, Canadian investors will also closely monitor the important personal consumption expenditure data from the United States this morning, which could give further direction to stocks.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mullen Group. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Boyd Group Services, FirstService, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, July 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. GDP quarterly growth numbers will remain on TSX investors’ radar today as they continue to assess the Bank…

Read more »

Technology
Stock Market

Here Are My Top 2 Stocks to Buy in July 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Cameco are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in the upcoming decade.

Read more »

Aircraft wing plane
Stock Market

Air Canada vs. Southwest Airlines: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

| Aditya Raghunath

Air Canada and Southwest Airlines trade significantly below all-time highs. But which airline stock should you buy right now?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, July 24

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the Bank of Canada’s rate decision and press conference, TSX investors will closely watch important economic data…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, July 23

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks may remain volatile today as investors look forward to the second-quarter earnings season and the Bank of Canada’s…

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Stock Market

Could Well Health Stock Double in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, Well Health stock trades at a significant discount to consensus price targets.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, July 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Weakening commodity prices could continue to pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

stock analysis
Stock Market

Canadian Investors: Yes, You Should Buy U.S. Stocks

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should consider increasing exposure to the U.S. markets due to the opportunity to benefit from higher returns.

Read more »